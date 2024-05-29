Principal® Announces New 12-Month Apprentice Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) DES MOINES, Iowa, May 29, 2024 /3BL/ - Principal Financial Group® has created the Principal® Apprentice Program (the Program), a 12-month immersive program that provides pathways to full-time employment at Principal for individuals without a four-year degree.

The Program focuses on recruiting applicants who have completed career readiness programs through community colleges, nonprofits, and organizations that work with military veterans and their families. Apprentices are being hired into roles in operations, customer service, and sales administration at Principal global headquarters in Des Moines.

“The Apprentice Program is well-aligned with the commitment of Principal to expand access to financial security by addressing community workforce needs” said Jo Christine Miles, director, Principal® Foundation and Principal Community Relations.

Apprentices will be placed in entry level positions at Principal earning a full salary and benefits coupled with wrap around support and on-the-job training. The Program provides a cohort experience allowing recruits to learn together as a supported peer group.

“Our hiring efforts have to evolve alongside ever-changing labor markets, shifting business needs, and the future of work,” said Jon Couture, executive vice president and chief human resources officer.“The Apprentice Program allows us to rethink how we recruit, develop, and retain early career talent and align our efforts to modern workforce trends.”

Job seekers can view the program's job postings and apply here .

