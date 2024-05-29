Brazil Withdraws Its Ambassador To Israel

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brasilia: Brazil announced that it was withdrawing its ambassador from the occupying state and would not appoint a replacement for him at the present time.

A Brazilian diplomatic source said on Wednesday that the Brazilian government originally summoned Ambassador Federico Mayer for consultations after Brazil and Israel exchanged sharp statements in February regarding the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

The source explained that conditions were not available for the Brazilian ambassador to return to Israel.

On February 18, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accused the Israeli entity of committing genocide during the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, which sparked a diplomatic crisis with the occupying countries.

Lula said at the time, "What is happening in the Gaza Strip is not a war, it is genocide," adding, "It is not a war of soldiers against soldiers, it is a war between a highly prepared army, and women and children."

He continued, "What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has not happened at any other stage in history."

These statements sparked harsh criticism from Israeli officials.