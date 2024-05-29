Amir Says He Held Extensive, Fruitful Discussions With Greek President, Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

In a post on his official X account, His Highness said that he held extensive and fruitful discussions today in Athens with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, where they discussed the common aspirations of the two countries and their mutual keenness to deepen the qualitative relations between them.

The Amir HH added that they will continue to consolidate these relations in the next stage with various bilateral opportunities and partnerships that enhance commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries.