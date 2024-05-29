               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Says He Held Extensive, Fruitful Discussions With Greek President, Prime Minister


5/29/2024 2:01:40 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani confirmed that he held extensive and fruitful discussions in Athens with HE President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and HE Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

In a post on his official X account, His Highness said that he held extensive and fruitful discussions today in Athens with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, where they discussed the common aspirations of the two countries and their mutual keenness to deepen the qualitative relations between them.

The Amir HH added that they will continue to consolidate these relations in the next stage with various bilateral opportunities and partnerships that enhance commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries.

MENAFN29052024000063011010ID1108272285


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search