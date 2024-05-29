Aadhaar Card Update To New Driving License Rules: 5 Key Changes To Take Place In June 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India's population is getting ready for a flurry of legislative changes that will take effect on June 1, 2024. The new driving license regulations, Aadhaar card updates, PAN-Aadhaar connection, LPG cylinder rates and bank holidays in June 2024 would all be affected by the changes. These represent all of the monthly changes.

New regulations for driver's licenses

A simpler way to obtain a driver's license is going to happen. Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) are now permitted by the new laws to administer driving examinations in private training facilities. The goal of this action is to increase efficiency and simplify the procedure.



Update for Aadhar Card

Users can update their Aadhaar card till June 14. They can simply update their Aadhaar card online. However, if they choose to do it offline, Rs 50 per update will be charged.

Higher TDS from June 1 if not linked under PAN-Aadhaar

The deadline for linking your PAN to Aadhaar is May 31. By May 31, 2024, taxpayers are urged by the Income Tax Department to connect their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar. This reminder was sent on May 28. In a post on X, the I-T department stated that those who miss the deadline will be subject to a higher tax deduction at source rate (TDS).

LPG Cylinder Price Fluctuation

June 1st will see an update to LPG cylinder pricing, which occur on the first of every month. Oil marketing businesses slashed the cost of commercial cylinders in May 2024, and it's expected that they'll do so again in June. In addition, starting June 1, as with every day, fluctuations in the price of fuel and diesel are anticipated.

Bank Holidays in June 2024

In June 2024, banks will be closed for ten days. This covers both the second and fourth Saturdays of the month in addition to ordinary weekends, which are Sundays.

To avoid an unnecessary trip, double-check the bank holiday schedule before heading to the branch.