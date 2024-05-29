Teaching Expert Joe Ng To Innovate The Field Of Teaching In High School Physics Curriculum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Joe Ng is truly a teaching expert who formulates his own teaching formula called J Formula which integrates A Level and DP Physics HL teaching concepts.

QINGDAO, CHINA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Vice President of DrHelp Education, Joe Ng is spearheading an initiative to integrate A Level and DP Physics HL teaching concepts and content in his own teaching formula called J Formula . This endeavor has standardized an effective method to teach both A Level and IB students to unparalleled professional standards. There is a study conducted over 100 students from both A Level and IB stream; these students are invited to take up additional J Formula lessons for approximately one month and the results are conclusive: 89% of the students found that J Formula has been very useful and effective approach to their Physics learning and 75% of the students have improved their grades by at least one grade or higher.What is J Formula?J Formula is designed with its teaching content alighted with A level and IB syllabus, together with research training session equivalent to Extended Essay level in DP Physics Curriculum. Along the delivery of J Formula, there will be intensive test preparatory sessions to boost up students' results. The delivery of J Formula is more streamlined to suit the learning habits of students.Currently, Joe Ng is working with international schools from Vietnam and Thailand to implement J Formula so that more students can benefit from this effective way of learning Physics. Joe Ng has extensive teaching experiences in various top international schools for more than 15 years. He is also A level examiner in Physics. As Vice President of DrHelp Education, Joe Ng is responsible for teaching quality and assurance in the organization and market expansion in South-East Asia.Drhelp Education has worked with many institutions to provide international curriculum and qualified international staff. Drhelp Education has started its project initiative to help students with any kind of academic work since 2020. This project initiative aims to 1) provides a team of dedicated experts from top universities to offer students with technical solutions in theses and dissertations, 2) provides qualified tutors in coursework ranging from high school courses to Masters Degree courses and 3) provides top graduates to help students with challenging and difficult assignments and essays.Started with a small group of educators and tutors in 2020, DrHelp Education has now grown into a relatively large team of more than 50 experts, senior teaching staff and top graduates from top renowned universities.

