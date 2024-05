Mushroom Market To Reach $53.3 Billion By 2027: Nutritional Benefits Drive Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled“Mushroom Market by type, form, end use, and distribution channel: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2027, the mushroom market size is expected to reach $53,342.0 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Mushrooms are considered to be good for health as they contain negligible sodium and gluten content. Low fat and cholesterol content is expected to result in increased consumer acceptance of mushrooms. They are grouped under vegetables and contain various nutrients such as potassium, vitamins, and selenium. The most popular mushroom is Agaricus bisporus, which is considered safe for most people to eat as it is grown in a controlled and sterilized environment.

Insights into Products:

The button product type segment emerged as the market leader, commanding the largest volume share of 61.8% in 2021. Projected to experience a revenue-based Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% over the forecast period, these mushrooms are extensively cultivated worldwide due to their abundant nutritional benefits and rapid spore incubation time. Additionally, their cost-effectiveness compared to alternatives is anticipated to propel market growth in the foreseeable future.

Shiitake mushrooms, renowned globally for their rich, savory taste and diverse health advantages, hold significant popularity. Available in both fresh and processed forms, with dried shiitake mushrooms particularly favored for their umami flavor, they have been integral to traditional medicine practices in regions such as Japan, China, and South Korea. Consumption of shiitake mushrooms is associated with health enhancement, longevity, and improved blood circulation.

The oyster type is poised to witness the highest revenue-based CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period. Widely incorporated in various cuisines and especially esteemed in China, Japan, and Korea for their delicate texture and mild-savory flavor, oyster mushrooms contain benzaldehyde, an active compound with natural antibacterial properties. This characteristic drives demand from pharmaceutical applications.

Matsutake mushrooms, while esteemed for their robust aroma, meaty texture, and earthy taste, face challenges due to their high cost and limited availability. Not cultivated but highly sought after, particularly in Japan, Matsutake mushrooms have been designated as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in its latest Red List published in July 2020. The declining availability and soaring prices of Matsutake mushrooms are anticipated to restrict their market penetration in the coming years.

Mushrooms have a considerably short shelf life, which is expected to adversely affect the market. However, various governments and foreign agencies are continuously investing in R&D to cope up with this issue of shorter shelf life. Several developments in biotechnology have enhanced the breeding of mushrooms, which is expected to drive the mushroom market from 2021 to 2027. In addition, improvements in food preferences and a rise in knowledge of balanced diets among consumers are expected to propel market growth.

The increase in commercial consumption of mushrooms in restaurants, supermarkets, cafeterias, and hotels is expected to play a vital role in mushroom market demand and growth during the forecast period. In addition, changes in consumer preferences toward vegan food and a rise in demand for meat substitutes are also expected to propel mushroom market growth in the future. These mushroom market trends are going to propel the mushroom industry.

Furthermore, changes in customer preferences toward processed food consumption are another major mushroom market opportunity that propels market growth. However, production of mushrooms is heavily labor-intensive and requires high operating costs, which, in turn, is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

The rise in disposable incomes in urban areas and people living in metropolises in developing countries are key contributors to the food sector. Firms in the food sector are also taking advantage of increasing trends in food ready-to-eat consumption, processed foods, and advanced packaging. As a result, the global market for mushrooms is growing significantly across the globe.

Rapid development of the catering sector stimulates growth of mushrooms in the respective market. Catering channels are one of the key channels for marketing mushrooms, where staff work continuously to ensure food safety standards, increase awareness of the safety of raw materials, and protect the environment.

There are about 20 different types of mushrooms present in the market that are found across the globe. Shiitake and oyster mushrooms are the most commonly used ones for human consumption. Mushrooms contain a ton of minerals and vitamins, including copper, potassium, magnesium, and zinc. They are low in calories and free from fat and cholesterol. Mushrooms are also rich in antioxidants such as selenium and glutathione or GSH, substances believed to protect cells from damage and minimize inflammation and chronic diseases. Hence, owing to these nutritional properties, edible mushrooms are very popular among global customers.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global mushroom market from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The report includes analyses of regional as well as global markets, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

By Type

. Button Mushrooms

. Shiitake Mushrooms

. Oyster Mushrooms

. Others

Key Market Players

NABIA

MONAGHAN MUSHROOMS

SA MUSHROOMS

WHITE PRINCE MUSHROOMS PTY LTD (WHITE PRINCE)

TO-JO MUSHROOMS O-JO),

ANN MILLER'S SPECIAY MUSHROOMS L. (ANN MILLER'S)

MUSH-BOOM COSTA (COSTA PTY D.)

THE MUSHROOM COMPA

VALLEY MUSHROOMS

BASCIANI FOODS INC.

