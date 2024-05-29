Surgical Imaging Market Size, Top Companies, Share, Growth And Forecast 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently published its latest research study titled 'Global Surgical Imaging Market Outlook and Forecast 2023-2033.' This comprehensive report conducts a thorough analysis of market risks, identifies promising opportunities, and offers valuable insights to support strategic and tactical decision-making from 2023 to 2033. The study divides the market into key regions that are driving its growth. Within the report, you'll find information on market research and development, factors contributing to growth, and the evolving investment landscape of the Global Surgical Imaging Market. Notable players featured in the study include GE Healthcare, GENORAY, Hologic, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Shimadzu, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems, Whale Imaging, and Ziehm Imaging.



Surgical Imaging Market Statistics: The global Surgical Imaging market size was valued at $1,063 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1,496 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.



Surgical Imaging Market Growth Drivers:

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovations in surgical imaging technology, such as the development of advanced C-arms and integration of artificial intelligence, enhance the precision and efficiency of surgical procedures. For instance, the introduction of mobile and mini C-arms allows for better maneuverability and high-quality imaging, which is particularly beneficial in orthopedic and extremity surgeries.

Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries: There is a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, which rely heavily on advanced imaging technologies for accuracy and effectiveness. These procedures typically result in faster recovery times and reduced hospital stays, thereby driving the demand for surgical imaging systems.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing incidence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders necessitates a higher volume of surgical interventions. This, in turn, boosts the need for precise imaging technologies to aid in complex surgeries.

Supportive Government Policies and Reimbursement Systems: In developed regions, well-established healthcare infrastructure and supportive government policies, including favorable reimbursement schemes, encourage the adoption of advanced surgical imaging systems. This reduces the financial burden on patients and healthcare providers, promoting market growth.

Growth in Geriatric Population: An aging global population increases the demand for various surgical procedures, particularly in orthopedics and cardiovascular care. The elderly population often requires surgeries that benefit from advanced imaging technologies, further driving market growth.

Regional Market Expansion: While North America currently dominates the market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth. Factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, rising patient awareness, and governmental initiatives to improve healthcare facilities are propelling the market in this region.



The segments and sub-section of Surgical Imaging market is shown below:

By Modality Type: Mobile C-Arms, Mini C-Arms, and Others

By Technology Type: Image Intensifier, and Flat Panel Detector (FPD)

By Application: Neurosurgery, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Other surgeries



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: GE Healthcare, GENORAY, Hologic, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Shimadzu, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems, Whale Imaging, Ziehm Imaging.



Important years considered in the Surgical Imaging study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2023 to 2033 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Surgical Imaging Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Surgical Imaging Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Surgical Imaging in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Surgical Imaging market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Surgical Imaging market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



