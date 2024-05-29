Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Market To Witness Upsurge In Growth From (2024-2034), Examine Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market

DelveInsight's Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Report:

The Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market size was valued approximately USD 520 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

As estimated, the largest market size for Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) is observed in the United States in 2022, and it is expected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 3%.

In January 2024, Innate Pharma revealed that the lacutamab Investigational New Drug (IND) had its partial clinical hold lifted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In March 2024, Citius Pharmaceuticals disclosed that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the resubmission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for LYMPHIR, intended for the treatment of adults experiencing relapsed or refractory Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL).

In March 2024, 4SC AG submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for resminostat.

In December 2023, SciTech Development ("SciTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical firm renowned for its innovative and patented drug delivery platform, disclosed that it has administered the initial dose to a patient in its Phase 1 clinical trial featuring the primary cancer medication candidate, ST-001 nanoFenretinide. The research aims to assess ST-001's efficacy in addressing T-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

In 2022, the collective number of new cases of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) across the seven major markets (7MM) was estimated to be around 5,000. Projections suggest a rise in this incident population during the forecast period.

In the EU4 countries and the UK, Germany reported the highest number of CTCL cases, followed by France. Spain consistently had the lowest number of cases compared to the other EU4 nations and the UK throughout the study period from 2020 to 2034.

In 2022, gender-specific cases of CTCL in the United States indicated around 2,000 cases for males and approximately 1,500 cases for females. Forecasts suggest a potential increase in these cases during the projected period.

Anticipated introductions of potential therapies such as SGX301 by Soligenix, I/ONTAK (E7777) by Citius Pharma, Remetinostat by Medivir AB, EQ101 by Equillium, ASTX660 by Astex Pharmaceuticals, and other treatments are expected to contribute to an expansion in the market size in the forthcoming years.

Key Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Companies: Citius Pharmaceuticals, Soligenix, 4SC AG, Innate Pharma, Galderma R&D, Kyowa Kirin, Inc, oligenix, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Americas, Inc., BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Celgene, Soligenix, Pfizer, Bioniz Therapeutics, Eisai Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, and others

Key Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Therapies: I/ONTAK, HyBryte, Resminostat, Lacutamab, CD11301, Mogamulizumab, Hypericin, ONTAK (denileukin difitox, DAB389IL-2), Bexarotene, Forodesine 200 mg, Panobinostat, romidepsin (depsipeptide, FK228), SGX301 (synthetic hypericin), Ritlecitinib, BNZ132-1-40, ONTAK Pembrolizumab, and others

According to the research conducted by Rangoonwala et al. in 2022, Mycosis Fungoides (MF) stands as the most prevalent subtype among Cutaneous T-cell Lymphomas (CTCLs), accounting for roughly 50% of all CTCL cases. The incidence rate of MF appears to be nearly twice as frequent in males, with individuals typically diagnosed at a median age between 55 and 60 years old.

The Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market dynamics.

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Overview

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) is a type of cancer that affects the skin, primarily involving T lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell). CTCL usually manifests as a slow-growing rash or lesion on the skin, which may initially resemble eczema or psoriasis. Over time, the rash can spread and become more pronounced, leading to thickened, scaly, or raised patches of skin, as well as tumors.

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

Prevalent Cases of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Therapies and Key Companies

I/ONTAK: Citius Pharmaceuticals

HyBryte: Soligenix

Resminostat: 4SC AG

Lacutamab: Innate Pharma

CD11301: Galderma R&D

Mogamulizumab: Kyowa Kirin, In

Hypericin: oligenix

ONTAK (denileukin difitox, DAB389IL-2): Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Bexarotene: Bausch Health Americas, Inc.

Forodesine 200 mg: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Panobinostat: Novartis

romidepsin (depsipeptide, FK228): Celgene

SGX301 (synthetic hypericin): Soligenix

Ritlecitinib: Pfizer

BNZ132-1-40: Bioniz Therapeutics

ONTAK: Eisai Inc.

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Strengths

The prognosis for the majority of patients with CTCL is promising, particularly if the disease is detected early and promptly treated, allowing many individuals to live for decades following their diagnosis with continuous care.

CTCL's heterogeneity and involvement of multiple pathways pave the way for the development of diverse targeted therapies, enhancing treatment options and potential efficacy.

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Opportunities

Recent advancements in molecular techniques, such as flow cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, and high throughput sequencing, among others, hold the potential for earlier diagnosis, more precise prognosis, and the development of more effective individualized therapy for patients affected by CTCL.

Scope of the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Companies: Citius Pharmaceuticals, Soligenix, 4SC AG, Innate Pharma, Galderma R&D, Kyowa Kirin, Inc, oligenix, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Americas, Inc., BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Celgene, Soligenix, Pfizer, Bioniz Therapeutics, Eisai Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, and others

Key Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Therapies: I/ONTAK, HyBryte, Resminostat, Lacutamab, CD11301, Mogamulizumab, Hypericin, ONTAK (denileukin difitox, DAB389IL-2), Bexarotene, Forodesine 200 mg, Panobinostat, romidepsin (depsipeptide, FK228), SGX301 (synthetic hypericin), Ritlecitinib, BNZ132-1-40, ONTAK Pembrolizumab, and others

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment: Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma current marketed and Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma emerging therapies

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market drivers and Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

3. SWOT analysis of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

4. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

9. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs

11. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Emerging Therapies

12. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Drivers

16. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Barriers

17. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Appendix

18. Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

