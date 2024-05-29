New Ebook Information Management Basics: An Introduction For Managers Now Available, An Information Management Roadmap

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tony Saadat, CEO of Soutron GlobalSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions for corporate libraries and digital archives, is proud to announce the publication of its new eBook, "Information Management Basics: An Introduction for Managers." This comprehensive guide equips managers and business leaders with the essential knowledge and practical strategies to navigate the ever-evolving world of information management, particularly in the emerging age of Artificial Intelligence (AI).In today's digital age, organizations generate vast amounts of data, and the old guideline of 'garbage in, garbage out' still applies. While this data holds immense potential, managing and extracting insights from it can be a daunting challenge. This is where AI comes in, offering powerful tools to analyze and utilize data for informed decision-making. However, the success of AI hinges on the quality and organization of the data it feeds on.The book covers essential topics such as AI and Data Governance , aligning knowledge strategies with organizational objectives, and the practical applications of information management-from project execution to continuous improvement. Each chapter is crafted to educate and provide actionable insights that managers can apply directly to their operations."John Connolly's eBook is a roadmap for managers navigating the complex information landscape of the 21st century," states Tony Saadat, President and CEO at Soutron Global. "In an era where data is king, understanding how to manage that data effectively is crucial. This book provides the tools and insights needed to transform information into a strategic asset."By implementing the practical strategies outlined in "Information Management Basics," organizations can reap significant benefits, including enhanced efficiencies, improved decision making, along with knowledge sharing and innovation, helping to maximize emerging AI potentials.Soutron Global recognizes the critical role information management plays in the success of organizations. This eBook serves as a valuable resource, but Soutron goes beyond theory. We offer a flexible and customizable information management system, Soutron, to address your specific needs.The eBook can be accessed here:About Soutron Global, Inc.Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collection libraries, archives, and information hubs. The company is an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions that make knowledge management effective, saving corporations time, effort, and money. As a client-driven company with strong, award-winning leadership dedicated to“Managing Library and Digital Archive Transformation," Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information hubs around the globe to transform their information management with innovative, flexible, and easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 35 years, we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.

