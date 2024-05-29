Healthcare Biometrics Market Size, Top Companies, Share, Growth And Forecast 2033 CAGR 17.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently published its latest research study titled 'Global Healthcare Biometrics Market Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032.' This comprehensive report conducts a thorough analysis of market risks, identifies promising opportunities, and offers valuable insights to support strategic and tactical decision-making from 2023 to 2032. The study divides the market into key regions that are driving its growth. Within the report, you'll find information on market research and development, factors contributing to growth, and the evolving investment landscape of the Global Healthcare Biometrics Market. Notable players featured in the study include 3M Cogent, Fujitsu, Suprema, Imprivata, IDEMIA (Morpho), NEC CORPORATION, Integrated Biometrics, Zotero, Bio-Key International, Crossmatch Technologies.



Healthcare Biometrics Market Statistics: The global Healthcare Biometrics market size was valued at $5.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $24.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2031.



Healthcare Biometrics Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Need for Patient Data Security: With the increasing digitization of patient records and sensitive medical information, there's a heightened need for robust security measures. Biometric solutions like fingerprint recognition, iris scanning, or facial recognition provide enhanced authentication, ensuring the privacy and security of patient data.

Regulatory Mandates and Compliance: Stricter regulations and compliance standards, such as HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) in the United States, push healthcare providers to adopt advanced security measures. Biometric solutions help in meeting these regulatory requirements by offering secure access to patient records and reducing the risk of data breaches.

Efficiency in Patient Identification: Biometrics streamline the identification process in healthcare facilities, ensuring accurate patient matching, reducing medical errors, and enhancing operational efficiency. This is crucial for managing electronic health records (EHRs) and avoiding duplicative or erroneous medical records.

Advancements in Biometric Technology: Ongoing advancements in biometric technology, including improved accuracy, speed, and usability, are making these solutions more accessible and practical for healthcare settings. Integration with other technologies like AI and machine learning further enhances their capabilities.

Rise in Healthcare Fraud Prevention: Biometric authentication helps in preventing healthcare fraud by accurately verifying the identity of patients, healthcare providers, and staff members, reducing instances of identity theft, insurance fraud, and unauthorized access to healthcare services.

Increasing Adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs): As healthcare systems globally transition to digital records, biometrics offer a secure and convenient method for accessing and managing these records. This facilitates seamless and secure access to patient information across various healthcare settings.



The segments and sub-section of Healthcare Biometrics market is shown below:

By Technology: Fingerprint Recognition, Face Recognition, Voice Recognition, Vein Recognition, Iris Recognition, Hand Recognition, Others

By Application: Medical Record and Data Center Security, Patient Identification and Tracking, Care Provider Authentication, Home/Remote Patient Monitoring, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Clinical Laboratories, Healthcare Institutions



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: 3M Cogent, Fujitsu, Suprema, Imprivata, IDEMIA (Morpho), NEC CORPORATION, Integrated Biometrics, Zotero, Bio-Key International, Crossmatch Technologies.



Important years considered in the Healthcare Biometrics study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Healthcare Biometrics Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Healthcare Biometrics Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Healthcare Biometrics in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Healthcare Biometrics market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Healthcare Biometrics market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Healthcare Biometrics Market

Healthcare Biometrics Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Healthcare Biometrics Market by Application/End Users

Healthcare Biometrics Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Healthcare Biometrics Sales and Growth Rate (2022-2032)

Healthcare Biometrics Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Healthcare Biometrics (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Healthcare Biometrics Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

........and view more in complete table of Contents



