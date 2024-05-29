Bengaluru Airport On High Alert After Hoax Bomb Threat Found In Restroom

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport was thrown into a state of panic when a fake bomb threat was discovered scrawled on a restroom mirror in the Alpha 3 building, prompting swift action from security forces. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, an airport staff member stumbled upon a threatening message etched onto the mirror, warning of an imminent explosion targeting the airport's management and staff offices within a mere 25 minutes.
The discovery immediately triggered a robust response from security personnel, including the deployment of a dog squad and officers from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who conducted a comprehensive sweep of the premises.
Fortunately, after a thorough inspection, authorities confirmed that the threat was indeed a hoax, bringing a sense of relief to the concerned staff and security personnel.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the fake threat may have been perpetrated by a member of the airport staff. Consequently, a formal complaint has been lodged at the Airport Police Station in response to the incident.
The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by airports in maintaining security amid evolving threats, underscoring the importance of robust security measures and vigilance in safeguarding public spaces.
