Bengaluru Sessions Court Rejects Prajwal Revanna's Anticipatory Bail Plea In Sexual Assault Case

The Bengaluru sessions court has rejected the plea of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in a sexual assault case. Prajwal Revanna had filed an application seeking anticipatory bail in connection with three sexual assault cases. The petition was submitted to the Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru by his advocate, Arun.

Prajwal, who is facing allegations of sexual assault and rape, had moved to secure anticipatory bail to avoid arrest. The application emphasizes his cooperation with the investigation and his commitment to proving his innocence. He fled India after the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 26.

After his disappearance for over a month, he recently released a video vowing to return to India before May 31. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has made special arrangements to arrest him at the airport upon his arrival. However, Prajwal had moved to the court seeking anticipatory bail in all three sexual assault cases against him.

The Special Court of People's Representatives has scheduled a hearing on May 31 to review the petition. Prajwal's legal team is prepared to argue that he should be granted bail given his status and the nature of the allegations.

This legal move comes as a significant step in Prajwal's efforts to manage the legal challenges ahead while maintaining his personal and professional responsibilities. The court's decision on this anticipatory bail application will be crucial for Prajwal as he navigates these accusations.