Salary Increases For Female Graduates

95% of female graduates surveyed credit their international master's degrees for improved career prospects after graduation

A majority of female graduates express feeling successful in both their careers and personal lives after their master's degrees Prodigy Finance offers accessible funding options for women pursuing international postgraduate studies.



Are you a female graduate with the dream of pursuing a master's degree abroad? Prodigy Finance has exciting news to share. As per its Impact Report 2022 , female graduates show overwhelmingly positive outcomes following their master's degrees.



95% of the women surveyed reported that their master's degree has helped them access better career opportunities. This shows the transformative power of higher education and the support Prodigy Finance provides.

The news gets even better – 93% of the female graduates reported to have achieved a higher salary. In fact, for 72% of them, their salary doubled after completing their master's program abroad.

Sonal Kapoor, Global Chief Commercial Officer at Prodigy Finance, said,” Women are making significant contributions to the global economy. Despite juggling domestic responsibilities, women today are successful in their careers. They are breaking barriers and excelling in various fields. At Prodigy Finance, we recognize the immense talent and capability that women bring to the table and are committed to creating opportunities for all aspiring learners, regardless of gender”



According to Statista, out of the global workforce consisting of an estimated 3.5 billion people in 2023, approximately 2.1 billion are men, and 1.4 billion are women. Women today are fearless and ambitious, navigating life's challenges while still advancing and excelling in their respective fields of work, making significant contributions to their countries.

Prodigy Finance provides an equal funding platform to students across the world, irrespective of their gender. To date, they have provided financing to almost 9,000 women, and the number keeps growing. In fact, in 2021, women made up one-third of all loan recipients.

The no collateral, no cosigner loans from Prodigy Finance can help you make career advancement without putting any pressure on your families. Their loans come with competitive interest rates and repayment terms ranging from 7 to 20 years, making it easier for female graduates to fund their academic pursuits and achieve their career goals.

An international academic journey will not only boost your resume but also help you build confidence and independence. Your journey is not just yours; it will be paving the way for other women to follow. Once you graduate, you will emerge as a global citizen ready to make a real impact on the world.

Here's to the next generation of female engineers, entrepreneurs, nurses, coders, scientists, lawyers, and CEOs!





