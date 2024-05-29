'I Am One Among Thousands Of Actors..', Mammootty Says People Won't Remember Him After He's Gone; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mammootty has an illustrious career spanning over five decades with more than 400 films to his credit across various languages. He has earned three National Film Awards and over ten Filmfare Awards. Known affectionately as Mammookka-a combination of Mammootty and Ikka (Big Brother)-his real name is Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail.

In a recent interview with renowned Emirati YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri, the 72-year-old actor discussed his enduring career. When asked about retirement, Mammootty expressed no intention of quitting, saying, 'I don't feel exhausted. It (quitting) will be my last breath.'

Khalid then inquired how he wishes to be remembered by his fans. Mammootty responded with humility and philosophical insight, questioning the permanence of such memories. He remarked, 'But how long will they remember me? One year? Ten years? Fifteen years? Don't expect people to remember you till the end of the world.' He acknowledged that only a few individuals are remembered for long periods, adding, 'I am one among thousands of actors. How can they remember me for more than a year? There's no hope for that. Once you are not in the world, how will you know about you? Everybody thinks that they are going to be remembered till the end of the world. No.'

ALSO READ:

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh faces backlash for 'All Eyes on Rafah' Instagram post

This perspective resonated with fans when Khalid shared the interview clip on Instagram, garnering over 560,000 likes in under a day. One fan commented, 'I'm 28 years old now. If someone from my generation lives for 70-80 years, they will definitely tell their grandchildren that Mammookka was our pride. A man who can do fight scenes at the age of 73, man with 3 national awards for the best actor. We were so lucky to watch him.'

Even in his seventies, Mammootty remains active in the film industry. This year alone, he has released movies such as 'Abraham Ozler,' 'Bramayugam,' and 'Turbo.' Upcoming projects include 'Bazooka,' directed by Deeno Dennis, and Ranjith's 'Kadugannawa Oru Yatra.'