Russia to Australia: 7 countries with the largest forest cover

With approximately 8,148,895 square kilometers of forest area, Russia holds the largest forest cover in the world
Brazil has about 4,925,540 square kilometers of forest, most of which is part of the Amazon rainforest, the largest tropical rainforest
Canada's forest cover is around 3,473,000 square kilometers. The country's forests are mainly boreal and temperate
The U.S. has approximately 3,100,950 square kilometers of forest cover
China has about 2,006,103 square kilometers of forest. China has made significant efforts in reforestation and afforestation
The DRC boasts around 1,541,350 square kilometers of forest, primarily tropical rainforest, which is part of the Congo Basin
Australia has approximately 1,232,110 square kilometers of forest, consisting mostly of eucalyptus forests and unique ecosystems
