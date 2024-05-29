Russia to Australia: 7 countries with the largest forest cover

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the world's top forested nations: Russia's vast taiga, Brazil's Amazon rainforest, Canada's timber-rich boreal forests, and more. Together, they play a vital role in global ecology

With approximately 8,148,895 square kilometers of forest area, Russia holds the largest forest cover in the world

Brazil has about 4,925,540 square kilometers of forest, most of which is part of the Amazon rainforest, the largest tropical rainforest

Canada's forest cover is around 3,473,000 square kilometers. The country's forests are mainly boreal and temperate

The U.S. has approximately 3,100,950 square kilometers of forest cover

China has about 2,006,103 square kilometers of forest. China has made significant efforts in reforestation and afforestation

The DRC boasts around 1,541,350 square kilometers of forest, primarily tropical rainforest, which is part of the Congo Basin

Australia has approximately 1,232,110 square kilometers of forest, consisting mostly of eucalyptus forests and unique ecosystems