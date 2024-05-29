Barcelona Appoint Hansi Flick As Head Coach, Replacing Xavi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Barcelona have officially announced that former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Hansi Flick has taken over as their new head coach.

Xavi, who had initially planned to leave in the summer, reversed his decision but ultimately parted ways with the club before their final LaLiga game.

Flick has signed a two-year contract, which will see him at the helm until the summer of 2026, coinciding with the end of Joan Laporta's presidency. During his tenure at Bayern Munich, Flick secured every major honor available and later managed Germany at the 2022 World Cup, departing after a group stage exit.

Earlier today, Barcelona confirmed that they have officially terminated Xavi's contract and that of his staff one year early.

