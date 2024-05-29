Did It Really Hit 52.3 Degrees Celsius In Delhi? IMD Reviews National Capital's Record-Breaking Temperature

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi's Mungeshpur area reportedly logged a record-breaking maximum temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, marking the highest temperature ever recorded in the city and the country.

Just a day prior, the weather station in the northwest Delhi locality recorded a temperature of 49.9 degrees Celsius.

The temperature soared even higher the following day, with the weather station registering a maximum temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius at 4:14 pm, as reported on the website.

This extreme heatwave has stirred widespread concern and sparked debates regarding its accuracy and implications, prompting a thorough examination of the data and its impact on daily life in the city.

While the IMD's automated weather station recorded the temperature, meteorologist Soma Sen Roy indicated that the accuracy of this reading is currently under review.

"Since, summer of 2022, IMD installed Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) network and made operational reporting of temperature and rainfall observations for 15 new locations spread over different parts of Delhi and NCR (in addition to manual departmental stations)," IMD said in its notification.

"The maximum temperature as recorded on 29th May, 2024 by 5 departmental observatories (Safdarjung, Palam, Ayanagar, Ridge and Lodi Road) and 15 AWS are given in Table 1. The maximum temperature over Delhi NCR varied from 45.2" to 49.1°C in different parts of city, Mungeshpur reported 52.9°C as an outlier compared to other stations. It could be due to error in the sensor or the local factor. IMD is examining the data and sensors," the IMD statement said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju responded to reports circulating about Delhi's Mungeshpur recording a temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius. The minister stated that the accuracy of the reported temperature is yet to be confirmed and that the IMD has been tasked with verifying the claim.

"It is not official yet. Temperature of 52.3°C in Delhi is very unlikely. Our senior officials in IMD have been asked to verify the news report. The official position will be stated soon," said the minister in his post.

The recorded temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius surpasses the previous record of 51 degrees Celsius set in Phalodi, Rajasthan, in 2016. Additionally, it marks the first instance of Delhi's temperature crossing the 50-degree Celsius threshold in history.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the IMD regional head, explained that the rising mercury can be attributed to the city's outskirts being the first areas affected by hot winds from Rajasthan.

"Parts of Delhi are particularly susceptible to the early arrival of these hot winds, worsening the already severe weather. Areas like Mungeshpur, Narela and Najafgarh are the first to experience the full force of these hot winds," he said.

Mahesh Palawat, the vice president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, told PTI, "In open areas with vacant land, there is increased radiation. Direct sunlight and lack of shade make these regions exceptionally hot."

"When wind blows from the west, it affects these areas first. As they are on the outskirts, temperatures rise rapidly," Palawat added.

With temperatures soaring, the city's peak power demand surged to a record-breaking 8,302 MW at 3:36:32 PM on Wednesday, according to power discom officials.

This marks the first instance in the history of the national capital that its power demand has surpassed the 8,300-MW mark. Power distribution companies had initially projected the demand to peak at 8,200 MW this summer.