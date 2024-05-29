Desmoid Tumors Market To Register Incremental Growth During The Forecast Period (2023-2032), Asserts Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Desmoid Tumors Market Forecast

DelveInsight's Desmoid Tumors Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Desmoid Tumors Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Desmoid Tumors, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Desmoid Tumors market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Desmoid Tumors Market Report:

The Desmoid Tumors market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In November 2023, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in severe rare diseases and cancer, declared today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has sanctioned OGSIVEOTM (nirogacestat), an oral gamma secretase inhibitor. This approval is for adult patients with advancing desmoid tumors necessitating systemic therapy.1 Previously, the FDA bestowed breakthrough therapy, fast track, and orphan drug designations upon nirogacestat for desmoid tumor treatment.

Approximately 65% of the diagnosed cases are either stable or being actively monitored for spontaneous regression. About 9,000 cases in the US will either be stable in 2022 or will be actively monitored for spontaneous regression

Around 14,000 desmoid tumour cases were reported in the US overall in 2022, and that number is expected to rise somewhat more by 2032 than it did in 2022. According to DelveInsight projections, the US region with the highest prevalence of desmoid tumour patients was the 7MM

Desmoid tumours make up 0.03% of all tumours, according to data from The Desmoid Tumour Research Foundation and the National Organisation for Rare Disorders (NORD). Five to six cases per million persons are thought to occur in the general community each year

Less than 3% of all soft-tissue tumours are desmoid tumours, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). In the United States, 900 to 1,500 persons are given a desmoid tumour diagnosis each year. Although it can happen at any age, this form of tumour primarily affects persons between the ages of 15 and 60

Desmoid tumours are linked to CTNNB1 mutations in more than 75% of cases, according to a study by Kumar et al. published in 2021 and titled "Desmoid tumour and molecular testing from patient reported data in an international natural history study."

Key Desmoid Tumors Companies: MedPacto, Inc., Pfizer, Novartis, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Iterion Therapeutics, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., INSYS Therapeutics Inc, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others

Key Desmoid Tumors Therapies: Vactosertib, Sirolimus, Imatinib, Nirogacestat, AL102, Tegavivint, Nab-Rapamycin, Fentanyl sublingual spray, REC-4881, and others

The Desmoid Tumors epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Desmoid Tumors are more common in women as compared to men

The Desmoid Tumors market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Desmoid Tumors pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Desmoid Tumors market dynamics.

Desmoid Tumors Overview

Desmoid tumors, also known as aggressive fibromatosis, are rare, slow-growing tumors that develop from the connective tissue cells in the body. These tumors are typically noncancerous (benign), but they can be locally aggressive, meaning they may invade and destroy surrounding tissue, organs, or structures.

Desmoid Tumors Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Desmoid Tumors Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Desmoid Tumors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Desmoid Tumors

Prevalent Cases of Desmoid Tumors by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Desmoid Tumors

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Desmoid Tumors

Desmoid Tumors Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Desmoid Tumors market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Desmoid Tumors market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Desmoid Tumors Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Desmoid Tumors Therapies and Key Companies

Vactosertib: MedPacto, Inc.

Nirogacestat: SpringWorks Therapeutics

AL102: Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Tegavivint: Iterion Therapeutics

Sirolimus: Pfizer

Imatinib: Novartis

Nab-Rapamycin: Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Fentanyl sublingual spray: INSYS Therapeutics Inc

REC-4881: Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Desmoid Tumors Market Drivers

Desmoid Tumors is a rare form of cancer; thus, companies developing treatment options for the same can possess several advantages like market exclusivities, premium pricing, subsidy for conducting trials, and several other benefits from the government bodies for R&D.

Desmoid Tumors Market Barriers

Lack of approved therapies indicate an opportune time to invest in research and development as the Desmoid Tumors therapy segment is currently being explored by only a handful of players.

Scope of the Desmoid Tumors Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Desmoid Tumors Therapeutic Assessment: Desmoid Tumors current marketed and Desmoid Tumors emerging therapies

Desmoid Tumors Market Dynamics: Desmoid Tumors market drivers and Desmoid Tumors market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Desmoid Tumors Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Desmoid Tumors Market Access and Reimbursement

