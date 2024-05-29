Milan Institute Offers Cosmetology And Massage Services To The Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Milan Institute's Student Spas and Salons offer quality cosmetology and massage therapy services to the local community.

VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Many of the Milan Institute campuses offer their local community access to quality, affordable cosmetology and massage therapy services through the school's Student Salons and Spas . Through Milan Institute's Student Spas and Salons, students gain hands-on, real-world experience while offering quality services to the local community. Members of the public who live or work near one of the Milan Institute campuses in California, Nevada, or Texas are invited to come to Milan Institute's Student Salons and Spas to experience the quality cosmetology and massage services the Milan Institute students have to offer.For individuals who are interested in quality massage services, Milan Institute's Student Massage Spas offer affordable, quality massage therapy services in a comfortable, relaxing atmosphere. All services are performed by Milan Institute students, under professional instructor supervision.Milan Institute Student Massage Spas are available to the public in:Bakersfield, Ca.: 2822 F Street, Ste. E | Bakersfield, California 93301, (661) 335-5900Palm Desert, Ca.: 75-030 Gerald Ford Drive, Ste. 203 | Palm Desert, California 92211, (760) 469-4545Sparks, Nv.: 950 Industrial Way | Sparks, Nevada 89431, (775) 348-7200San Antonio, Tx. (Ingram rd.): 6804 Ingram Road | San Antonio, TX 78238, (210) 647-5100Visalia, Ca.: 6500 S. Mooney Blvd. | Visalia, California 93277, (559) 684-3900.Clients of Milan Institute's Student Spas can trust that they will receive quality massage therapy services. In Milan Institute's Massage Therapy program , students learn a wide range of massage techniques and modalities, including Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, sports massage, prenatal massage, pediatric massage, and Shiatsu. Students also learn spa techniques including aromatherapy, hydrotherapy, and other popular spa techniques such as body wraps, scrubs, hot stones, and the use of hot and cold packs and compresses, all of which they put into practice through work in Milan Institute's Student Spas. Graduates transition from their program with the experience and skills to work effectively as an entry-level massage therapist, and are prepared to take the State Board exam for professional licensure.Members of the public who are interested in quality cosmetology and esthetician services are welcome to visit Milan Insitute's Student Salons. Milan Institute's Student Salons offer affordable, professional hair, skin, and nails services in a comfortable, relaxing atmosphere. All services are performed by Milan Institute students, under professional instructor supervision.Milan Institute Student Salons are available to the public in:Amarillo, Tx.: 7001 I-40 West | Amarillo, Texas 79106, (806)353-3500Bakersfield, Ca.: 2822 F Street, Ste. E | Bakersfield, California 93301, (661) 335-5900Clovis, Ca.: 731 W. Shaw Avenue Suite A | Clovis, California 93612, (559) 323-2800El Paso, Tx.: 1580 George Dieter Dr., Ste. 207 | El Paso, Texas 79936, (915) 857-4444Las Vegas, Nv.: 2250 Rancho Drive, Suite 205 | Las Vegas, Nevada 89102, (702) 671-4242Merced, Ca.: 780 Loughborough Drive | Merced, California 95348, (209) 230-9420Palm Desert, Ca.: 75-030 Gerald Ford Drive, Ste. 203 | Palm Desert, California 92211, (760) 469-4545Reno, Nv.: 4020 Kietzke Lane | Reno, Nevada 89502, (775) 784-717Sparks, Nv.: 950 Industrial Way | Sparks, Nevada 89431, (775) 348-7200San Antonio, Tx. (Ingram rd.): 6804 Ingram Road | San Antonio, TX 78238, (210) 647-5100San Antonio, Tx. (South): 605 SW Military Drive | San Antonio-South, Texas 78221, (210) 922-5900Vacaville, Ca.: 1679 E Monte Vista Avenue, Ste. 200 | Vacaville, California 95688, (707) 425-2288Visalia, Ca.: 6500 S. Mooney Blvd. | Visalia, California 93277, (559) 684-3900.Clients of Milan Institute's Student Salons can trust that they will receive quality hair, skin, and nails services from students in the Barbering, Cosmetology, Esthetician, Manicurist-Nail Technology, and Eyelash Extension programs. In Milan Institute's Cosmetology program , students learn hair styling and coloring, chemical texturizing, facial and skin care treatment, nail services and make-up techniques. In Milan Institute's Barbering program, students learn to provide hairdressing, hairstyling, and shaving services. In the Esthetician program, students learn to provide skin services, use facial machines, perform hair removal and make-up application, and in the Manicurist-Nail Technology program, students learn to provide nail care services including manicures, pedicures, nail tips, wraps, and nail enhancements. The Eyelash Extension program similarly prepares students with needed skills, including eyelash mapping, eyelash fills, eyelash removals, and semi-permanent eyelash extension isolation, separation, and application. Students put all of these skills into practice through work in Milan Institute's Student Salons, and graduates transition from their program prepared to take the State Board exam for professional licensure.Clients of Milan Institute's Student Salons and Spas demonstrate support for Milan's passionate and motivated students who are working hard on their career training programs. Patronage at Milan Institute's Student Salons and Spas also supports the local community, as many individual locations participate in local fundraisers and community events. Milan Institute strives to inspire students to give back, and students do just that through community fundraisers and events at the Student Salons and Spas. One such event, a one-day fundraiser at Milan Institute - Bakersfield in July 2023, donated all proceeds from services performed at the Milan Bakersfield Student Salon and Massage Spa that day to directly benefit the sick and injured children at local Children's Miracle Network hospital, Lauren's Small Children's Center.The talented students at Milan Institute are busy practicing and perfecting their skills, and the public is invited to come see what affordable, quality massage and cosmetology services they have to offer. Individuals who live or work near one of the Milan Institute campuses in California, Nevada, or Texas are welcomed to visit Milan's Student Spas and Salons, where the public gains access to excellent services, and students gain the opportunity to take the skills they are learning in the classroom and apply them in a real-world setting. To learn more about Milan Institute's Student Salons and Spas, visit . To learn more about the Milan Institute, visit .

