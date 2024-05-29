Dermatomyositis Market To Register Incremental Growth During The Forecast Period (2024-2034), Asserts Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dermatomyositis Market Forecast

DelveInsight's Dermatomyositis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Dermatomyositis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Dermatomyositis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dermatomyositis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Dermatomyositis Market Report:

The Dermatomyositis market size was valued approximately USD 230 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In the US, the highest incidence of cases occurred within the 40–59 age bracket, followed by the 60–79, 18–39, and 0–17 age brackets. Conversely, the lowest incidence was observed in the ≥80 age group, with approximately 14,600, 13,000, 5,000, 4,000, and 1,500 cases, respectively, in 2023.

DelveInsight's estimates indicate that among EU4 and the UK, Germany held the largest market share for dermatomyositis, reaching nearly USD 15 million in 2023, followed by the UK with almost USD 13 million in the same year. Conversely, Spain had the smallest market share, totaling around USD 9 million.

As per DelveInsight's assessment, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of dermatomyositis in the 7MM were roughly 71,000 in 2023. These numbers are projected to rise over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, the US had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of dermatomyositis among the 7MM, totaling approximately 38,000 cases, followed by Japan with nearly 12,000 cases.

In 2023, the age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of dermatomyositis showed the highest numbers in the 40─59 and 60─79 age groups, with approximately 25,000 cases in each group among the 7MM.

The Dermatomyositis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that dermatomyositis is more common in women than in men (2:1)

The Dermatomyositis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Dermatomyositis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Dermatomyositis market dynamics.

Dermatomyositis Overview

Dermatomyositis is a rare inflammatory muscle disease characterized by muscle weakness and skin rash. It is an autoimmune condition, meaning the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own tissues, resulting in inflammation and damage to the muscles and skin. The hallmark symptom of dermatomyositis is a distinctive skin rash, which often appears as reddish or purplish patches, usually on the face, neck, shoulders, upper chest, and back.

Dermatomyositis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Dermatomyositis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Dermatomyositis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Dermatomyositis

Prevalent Cases of Dermatomyositis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Dermatomyositis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Dermatomyositis

Dermatomyositis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Dermatomyositis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Dermatomyositis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Dermatomyositis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Dermatomyositis Therapies and Key Companies

Brepocitinib: Priovant Therapeutics, Inc.

Lenabasum: Corbus Pharmaceuticals

HIZENTRA: CSL Behring

Ravulizumab: Alexion

Lenabasum: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

IMO-8400: Idera Pharmaceuticals

GLPG3667: Galapagos NV

M5049: EMD Serono

human immunoglobulin G: CSL Behring

PF-06823859: Pfizer

Octagam: Octapharma

KZR-616: Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.

GB-0998: Japan Blood Products Organization

H.P. Acthar Gel: Mallinckrodt

Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Gel: Mallinckrodt

tocilizumab: Genentech, Inc.

Tacrolimus: Astellas Pharma Inc

Rituximab: Biogen

Dermatomyositis Market Strengths

A significant increase in knowledge and understanding of disease pathogenesis has led to the identification of various novel MoAstargeting C5 complement, IFNβ1, FcRn, and others.

Established diagnostic and clinical guidelines for adult and juvenile dermatomyositis enable informed treatment and management of patients

Dermatomyositis Market Opportunities

Better prognostic markers would allow physicians to diagnose and begin treatment at early onset, possibly preventing disease progression.

The lack of curative and effective therapies allows pharma players to conduct trials and bring novel, disease-modifying therapies.

Scope of the Dermatomyositis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Dermatomyositis Therapeutic Assessment: Dermatomyositis current marketed and Dermatomyositis emerging therapies

Dermatomyositis Market Dynamics: Dermatomyositis market drivers and Dermatomyositis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Dermatomyositis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Dermatomyositis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Dermatomyositis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Dermatomyositis

3. SWOT analysis of Dermatomyositis

4. Dermatomyositis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Dermatomyositis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Dermatomyositis Disease Background and Overview

7. Dermatomyositis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Dermatomyositis

9. Dermatomyositis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Dermatomyositis Unmet Needs

11. Dermatomyositis Emerging Therapies

12. Dermatomyositis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Dermatomyositis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Dermatomyositis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Dermatomyositis Market Drivers

16. Dermatomyositis Market Barriers

17. Dermatomyositis Appendix

18. Dermatomyositis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

