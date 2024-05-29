(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jackie Jorden - Founder TrustPro Network

Jackie Jorden - Serial Entrepreneur

Serial Entrepreneur Jackie Jorden Hosts Exclusive Kansas City Launch for TrustPro Network

- Jackie Jorden

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jackie Jorden, a serial entrepreneur with a multi-million dollar pool and spa success story is launching a mastermind group and network for local residential construction and home improvement professionals on June 6th at one of Kansas City's most beautiful garden venues.

“Every good entrepreneur knows the value of their network,” says Jackie.“TrustPro Network is designed to be your professional family - the kind of support network that I wish I had from the start. It's about giving back to an industry that made me successful.”

The TrustPro Network of industry professionals, working with hot tub and pools, plumbing, electricity, construction, HVAC, landscaping, alarm systems, interior design, and other home trades - come together to learn from Jackie and her hot shot marketing team to gain mutual support in this challenging economic environment.

This lively garden party features live magic and music, great food and drinks, and experts who love to answer questions about growing local businesses in a tough economy.

For more information contact: Deanna Reeb 816-799-2053 or ...

To RSVP:

