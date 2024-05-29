Arunachal: Body Of Teenage Girl Fished Out Of River After 4 Days

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, May 29 (IANS) The body of a teenage girl, who drowned in the Dikrong river in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district four days back, was fished out on Wednesday, officials said.
An official said that 14-year-old Biki Rachal had drowned in the river near the Khula Camp on May 26 after she went there for bathing.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel deployed a 24-member team soon after the authority asked it to locate the girl.
The NDRF team recovered the body of the girl near Dahghariya village, about 45 km downstream from the site of drowning.
