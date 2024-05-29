Top 30 Women Blind Cricketers Called For Selection Trials At Bhubaneshwar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 29 (IANS) The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) have announced the top 30 women blind cricketers of India for the selection trials to be held in Bhubaneshwar from June 6 to 10. The top 30 players were selected based on their performance in the last two years of National Tournaments.

The players will compete to find their place in the top spot to represent the country. The selection committee of CABI will then select a 17-member squad with three reserve players to represent the country for the year 2024-25.

The 30 players have been playing national-level tournaments for the last four years and the women's national for the blind has provided an opportunity for the players to find ways to exhibit their cricketing talents.

CABI has been working throughout India to promote cricket for blind women to empower and transform them by building an inclusive society through cricket for the blind.

Commenting on the selection Trials Chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar said,“The continuous hard work of CABI and all the State Boards have helped in creating this platform for the blind women to represent the country through cricket for the blind."

"We formed the Women's team in 2023 and we have found a lot of success through last year's performance in the IBSA World Games by securing the Gold beating Australia by 9 wickets and winning the first-ever international bilateral series in India against Nepal by 4-1 lead,” he said.

The 5-day selection trials will be held at IIG Sports Academy KT Global School Khordha, Bhubaneshwar and each player will be evaluated based on their performance during the selection trials.

CABI has appointed four observers who will submit the report to the CABI selection committee and then the committee will announce the 17-member squad with the additional 3 reserved players for the year 2024 to represent the country in the upcoming events, the CABI informed in a release on Wednesday.

“The top 30 players come from 11 states of India and this is an opportunity for the players to learn from each other which helps each individual to find better exposure through cricket for the Blind. Cricket for the Blind is a positive transformative tool to empower and transform these cricketers to be powerful individuals to inspire the millions across the globe,” said Mr Buse Gowda, President of, the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI).