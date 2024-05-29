Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Endorses Rick Wolfe For State Senate District 31

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) “I'm endorsing Rick Wolfe for Senate District 31 as he's a political outsider and small businessman who will join me in cutting taxes, limiting government and protecting parents' voices in our schools” - Governor Kevin StittELGIN, OK, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has officially endorsed Rick Wolfe for Oklahoma State Senate District 31 , citing Wolfe's dedication to conservative principles and his commitment to the people of Oklahoma.



In his endorsement, Governor Stitt stated,“I am endorsing Rick Wolfe for Senate District 31 because he is a political outsider and a small businessman who will join me in cutting taxes, limiting government, and protecting parents' voices in our Oklahoma schools. He is guided by his Christian convictions and his passion for our state as a 5th generation Oklahoman. As a strong conservative, we can count on Wolfe to make decisions for the next generation and not the next election. Help me protect the conservative voice in the State Senate and get out to vote on June 18 for Rick Wolfe.”



Wolfe, a dedicated small business owner and lifelong Oklahoman, has built his campaign on principles of fiscal responsibility, strong leadership, and unwavering support for family values. His mission is to serve the people of District 31 with integrity and dedication, ensuring prosperity, security, and the well-being of every individual and family.



"I am honored to receive Governor Stitt's endorsement," said Rick Wolfe. "Together, we can work towards a brighter future for Oklahoma by upholding conservative values and empowering our community."



Rick Wolfe is focused on supporting rural Oklahoma and will improve funding and access to healthcare, increase broadband access, and invest in improvements to our rural infrastructure. By cutting red tape and fighting for local resources, Rick will ensure that waste is eliminated from the budget while funding the necessary infrastructure and public safety measures for community success.



Standing up for families, Rick will push to lower the state's income tax and support lowering sales tax on everyday items. As a tireless advocate for our veterans, Rick will work to ensure they have a central role in the local workforce and economy.



Educating our future, Rick believes that education is the foundation of our communities. He will fight every day to ensure Oklahoma families have access to great teachers, strong schools, and quality learning opportunities.



Wolfe's campaign also focuses on supporting small businesses, honoring and assisting veterans, and championing the Special Olympics. He is committed to creating policies that promote economic growth and public safety while maintaining a strong conservative stance.



For more information about Rick Wolfe and his campaign, please visit .



About Rick Wolfe

Rick Wolfe is a 5th generation Oklahoman, small business owner, and dedicated community leader running for Oklahoma State Senate District 31. Guided by his Christian faith and conservative values, Wolfe aims to serve the people of Oklahoma.

Steve Michael

Victory Enterprises

+1 314-603-0182

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook