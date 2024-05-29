Delhi Locality's 52.9 Degrees C Temperature Reading Likely Due To Error, IMD Checking Data

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that the maximum temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius recorded by Delhi's Mungeshpur locality's Automatic Weather Station (AWS) is likely to be an error and is being examined as it is close to eight degrees Celsius higher than the maximum temperature recorded in other parts of the national capital.

"The maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR varied from 45.2 degrees to 49.1 degrees Celsius in different parts of the city, Mungeshpur reported 52.9°C as an outlier compared to other stations. It could be due to an error in the sensor or the local factor. IMD is examining the data and sensors," an IMD statement read.

Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju earlier posted on X that the temperatures were not official.

"Temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius in Delhi is very unlikely. Our senior officials in IMD have been asked to verify the news report. The official position will be stated soon," Kiren Rijiju wrote.

IMD DG M. Mahapatra said the temperature looked abnormal when compared with all other stations. A team has been sent to the AWS to check the data.

The reading of the Safdarjung centre is considered the official temperature of Delhi which stood at 46.8 degrees Celsius.

AWSes are automatic weather stations where the observations are made and transmitted automatically. No other AWS, including Pragati Maidan, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Pitampura, Najafgarh, on Wednesday reported 50+ temperature.

"Maximum temperature of today, i.e. 29th May, 2024 has fallen over Delhi at many places compared to yesterday. It has rained at many places in Delhi resulting in further fall of temperature. Heat wave conditions will reduce during next 2-3 days due to gradual fall in temperature in association with approaching western disturbance, rainfall/thunderstorm and southwesterly wind blowing from Arabian Sea to northwest India," according to an IMD statement.