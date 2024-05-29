Champions League: Dortmund Enjoying Underdog Role Ahead Of Final With Real

(MENAFN- IANS) Berlin (Germany), May 29 (IANS) Ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid this Saturday, an unprecedented rush made Borussia Dortmund's media room burst at the seams.

Well, over 20 TV crews and an uncountable number of media representatives gathered in the container-like facilities for an international media day on the edge of the club's training compound in the city's northeastern suburb of Brackel to report on the final underdogs' preparations.

"Wow, I have never seen it that packed here," said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic with a smile. "That's what we wanted. We desperately wanted that do-or-die game."

The team and their coach seem to be enjoying their role as outsiders, having to face Europe's record tournament winner, with 14 trophies, reports Xinhua.

"If there is one team that has proved everything is possible, it's us," Terzic stated, fringed by optimism after his outfit's surprising journey through a so-called group of death containing Newcastle, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, followed by knockout stage victories over PSV Eindhoven, Atletico Madrid and PSG once again.

"We can do it again," the 41-year-old Dortmund coach said. "It's our goal to win the trophy, and therefore we have to beat the undisputed Champions League champion."

Since the Bundesliga season ended, Dortmund have been busy keeping daily routines alive. Regular training sessions, analyzing lessons, a friendly match against the under-23 youth team tactically mirroring Real Madrid and penalty training have dominated the past few days.

"The outside world might see Real as the favourite and the sure winner. But it is not easy to play us," said Dortmund captain Emre Can.

While 25,000 ticket-holding Dortmund fans are happy to travel to London, the club and local authorities are busy setting up public viewing zones in Dortmund for up to 40,000 more.

"Everyone is eager to turn things for the better remembering the 2013 final, which we narrowly lost against Bayern," sporting director Sebastian Kehl said, calling the 2-1 defeat in the "German final" 11 years ago a motivation booster for this season's final.

Kehl suggested approaching the final with easiness, cheekiness, and nonchalance while the newly promoted CEO Lars Ricken, who scored in the 1997 final against Juventus, said that the team can create unforgettable moments as "a title like that stays forever."

"It feels good. After all, we have nothing to lose," German international and defender Nico Schlotterbeck said, adding: "The pressure is resting on other shoulders."