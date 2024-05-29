All Pro Audio Visual Partners With Thorsport Racing For The 2024 Nascar Craftsman Truck Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

APAV - ThorSport - Ben Rhodes - Truck 99 - 2024 Nascar Truck

APAV announces continued partnership that includes sponsorship of Ben Rhodes #99 Nascar Truck.

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- All Pro Audio Visual (APAV), an audio visual rental and production company, announces a continued partnership with ThorSport Racing, which will include sponsorship on the #99 Truck for the 2024 Nascar Truck Series Season.“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with ThorSport Racing, and to be a part of the 2024 Nascar Truck Series.” said Allen Childs, President.“Last year was an exciting finish, as Ben Rhodes and ThorSport brought home the Championship! We look forward to being involved throughout the season and cheering on #99 Ben Rhodes!”About All Pro Audio VisualAll Pro Audio Visual is a nationwide audio visual rental house and production company. APAV's team consists of technological innovators, creative producers, and experts in their field, all working together to help customers produce memorable events for their attendees; virtual, in person, or hybrid. APAV services the entire United States of America.About ThorSport RacingThorSport Racing, based in Sandusky, Ohio, is the longest-tenured NASCAR Truck Series team, and NASCAR's only full-time team based in Ohio. The team has produced more than 40 major race wins, over 30 pole positions, and five Championships across NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series competition.Media Contact...888.613.3335

