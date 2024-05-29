Little Kitchen Academy Announces Expansion Into Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston And San Antonio As Part Of TX Growth Strategy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading children's Montessori-inspired cooking school is seeking like-minded franchisees to expand on the success of the flagship Texas location in Austin

- Chef Dean Fearing,“Father of Southwestern Cuisine”AUSTIN, TX, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Little Kitchen Academy, the leading Montessori-inspired cooking school, is seeking like-minded franchisees for new Little Kitchen Academy schools in the greater Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, and San Antonio markets. This announcement is the next step in the company's growth in the Texas market following the successful opening of its flagship Austin, TX school in December of 2023.Little Kitchen Academy currently has 14 locations operating across the US and Canada. In Texas specifically, Little Kitchen Academy plans to open 51 schools over the next several years.“Little Kitchen Academy is so much more than just a cooking school, it's an opportunity to give the next generation the tools they need to succeed in life,” said Bill Duffy, LKA Austin Franchisee and Texas Area Representative.“We've been overwhelmed by the positive feedback for our flagship location in Austin over the past few months and we are eager to bring the Little Kitchen Academy experience to more communities throughout Texas.”In addition to opening locations throughout the Austin market, Bill Duffy is also the LKA Texas Area Rep and will be supporting the development of additional locations across the state. Texas is a significant market for Little Kitchen Academy and Duffy's strong operations background and deep network from his experience with Tower Records, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Flight Adventure Park, will help the brand expand its presence throughout Texas with like-minded franchisees wanting to share the gift of LKA in their communities.Chef Dean Fearing, Creator of Fearing's Restaurant, author of The Texas Food Bible,“Father of Southwestern Cuisine”, and super fan of Little Kitchen Academy,“I'm thrilled to see Little Kitchen Academy expanding in Texas. It's a fantastic opportunity for our kids in our communities to gain valuable life skills and to maybe become the next great chef or restaurateur. There are many cooking classes and schools, but only one that is changing lives from scratch. Little Kitchen Academy welcome to Texas!”The purpose-driven concept is led by a powerhouse group of people and notable advisory board, including BIRKENSTOCK CEO David Kahan, Iron Chef Cat Cora, Supermensch Shep Gordon, and NBA All-Star and Entrepreneur Russell Westbrook, to empower children to build confidence, independence while gaining practical life skills, culinary literacy, and healthy eating habits to last a lifetime.“We are grateful to see the significant impact that our school and team in Austin has had on the community in their first few months of operations,” said Brian Curin, CEO/CMO and Co-Founder of Little Kitchen Academy.“With more than 100,000 student visits, we have seen what happens when a child or teen experiences a 3-hour class with us and walks out with confidence and independence they can't gain anywhere else, and we are excited to share this with families across the great state of Texas!”Potential franchisees can request additional information by visiting the website atAbout Little Kitchen AcademyFor families seeking educationally enriching activities for their children ages 3-18, Little Kitchen Academy is the leading Montessori-inspired cooking academy providing a safe and empowering environment to learn practical life skills, confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits to last a lifetime. The concept was created with the vision of becoming the global leader in teaching practical life skills and food literacy to children in order to promote a more educated, independent and healthier society. True to its mission, LKA is empowering children to make independent choices, enabling them to change their lives, and those around them. Part of that mission includes empowering students to learn how they can make the world a better place through How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy, LKA's signature philanthropic program, supporting Crisis Text Line, The Global FoodBanking Network, Kids Help Phone, and One Tree Planted. In addition to charitable partnerships, LKA has forged strategic global brand partnerships with AeroGarden, BIRKENSTOCK, ChefWorks, ChopValue, Emeco, Iron Chef Cat Cora, Küssi, PRISE Inc., Russell Westbrook and The Russell Westbrook WHY NOT? Foundation , and, Welcome Industries. Little Kitchen Academy's flagship schools are in Los Angeles, Vancouver, B.C., Denver, and Toronto.For a taste of Little Kitchen Academy, visit littlekitchenacademy or join its communities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

