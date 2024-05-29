Lisa Haisha Unveils First Chapter Of“ME: A Soulblazing Journal”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Be Authentically You

Write Your Own Self Love Story

Lisa Haisha

A Glimpse into the Transformative Journey of Self-Discovery

- Lisa HaishaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrity life coach and author of the SoulBlazing coaching methodology, Lisa Haisha, is delighted to announce the release of the first chapter of“ME: A SoulBlazing Journal” as a complimentary PDF. This gesture offers a sneak peek into the transformative journey that the journal promises.“ME: A SoulBlazing Journal - Create Your Roadmap for Personal Growth, Wellness, and the Happiness You Deserve” is not just a journal; it's an adventure into one's psyche. The first chapter, now available for free download, serves as an appetizer to the full, enriching experience that“ME” provides.Released by Kindle Direct Publishing,“ME” made its official debut in February 2024. At a price of $69.95, this comprehensive guide to self-discovery and personal growth is available on Amazon.The "ME" journal is a guide for self-discovery. It has prompts, exercises, and quotes to help readers explore their thoughts, set goals, and personalize their journey.Lisa Haisha's diverse life experiences, ranging from intimate encounters with Bedouins in Petra to mentoring inmates, have culminated in her distinctive pedagogical approach: SoulBlazing. As a Hollywood coach, she has steered celebrities and supported women and men through pivotal mid-life transitions.“ME” encapsulates this rich mosaic of human interactions, offering an immersive and transformative journaling adventure.Lisa Haisha extends an invitation to all to unearth their authentic selves, embrace genuineness, and synchronize their deeds with their fundamental beliefs, paving the way to a more gratifying and intentional existence. The complimentary release of the first chapter is a testament to Lisa's commitment to sharing the soul-stirring power of the“ME” journal with a broader audience.Begin your SoulBlazing journey by downloading the free first chapter of the“ME” journal.Discover more about Lisa Haisha and her work by visiting Lisa Haisha's Official Website .Contact: For media inquiries, author interviews, or review requests, please contact Ben Bradley. Email: ... | Phone: 630-430-7267.

