Vegan Brand Meat The Mushroom Launches 'Swap Out The Swine' With Pop-Up Food Experiences

- Aleah MontagueBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATED OF AMERICA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shark Tank alum and vegan sensation, Meat The Mushroom have announced the launch of their transformative "Swap Out The Swine " movement. Inspired by their own health journey and the prevailing stigmas surrounding pork consumption, these Charm City-based food entrepreneurs are on a mission to inspire others to embrace healthier alternatives in a deliciously satisfying manner. The "Swap Out The Swine" movement debuts on May 31st with an exciting pop-up food experience in Baltimore.The "Swap Out The Swine'' movement fosters food diversity while guiding individuals to make informed choices without sacrificing flavor. To kickstart this initiative, Meat The Mushroom will be hosting the weekly pop-up event where guests can indulge in their signature Shroomacon menu items including BLT sandwich and vegan potato salad.Co-founder Aleah Montague states, "As busy entrepreneurs, we understand the convenience of eating out, so we're always looking for unique options that cater to both Marvin's vegan diet and my flexitarian diet. We're excited to bring that right here in our hometown."Additionally, Meat The Mushroom hosts the second phase of their Swap Out The Swine food experience with an interactive experience this upcoming June in Atlanta, Georgia with more details to come.The "Swap Out The Swine" pop-up food experience will be available for pick up orders only every Friday and Saturday through Toast: . Orders can be picked up at B-More Kitchen located at 5609 Hess Ave, Baltimore, MD 21212 from 11am - 3pm.For more information about the campaign and upcoming events follow @meathemushroom on Instagram and visit their website: .

