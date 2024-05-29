Victoria House Resort & Spa, Belize Unveils Ultimate Beach & Jungle Curated Seven-Night Package

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

View from the Victoria House Resort & Spa pool. Photo credit: Victoria House Resort & Spa, Belize

Victoria House Resort & Spa, Belize, the award-winning resort, is pleased to announce its Ultimate Beach & Jungle Package.

AMBERGRIS CAYE, BELIZE, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Victoria House Resort & Spa, Belize, the award-winning luxury resort located on the serene island of Ambergris Caye, is pleased to announce its Ultimate Beach & Jungle Package. Located on the largest of the offshore Belizean islands, Ambergris Caye, Victoria House is known to give guests the perfect balance: a tranquil environment where guests can enjoy total relaxation as well as a host of exciting adventures. This specially curated seven-night package offers exactly that, where guests can embark on a journey of Caribbean's sun and sand with the wilds of the Belizean jungle.

“Victoria House Resort & Spa is an intimate, luxurious destination with tranquil, private beachfront setting with an unmatched beauty,” said Janet Woollam, managing director of Victoria House Resort & Spa.“For this package, we partnered with the Rainforest Lodge at Sleeping Giant on the mainland to create this unique experience, where guests can have the best of both worlds – an adventurous yet relaxing getaway. This bundle allows guests to fully explore the Xunantunich Maya Ruin in the former part of the trip, then go on a fishing or snorkeling excursion the latter half.”

Beginning now through December 31, 2024, couples planning an adventurous getaway in Belize can opt for the Ultimate Beach & Jungle Package, which includes:

Part I of the Package (at The Rainforest Lodge at Sleeping Giant):

.3-Nights in a Luxury Cottage or Suite

.Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

.Tour of Xunantunich Maya Ruin

.Maya Cooking Experience

.Aromatherapy Massage

Part II of the Package (at Victoria House Resort & Spa):

.4-Nights in a tropical Casita or Palmetto Room

.Breakfast, Lunch & dinner

.Welcome Beverage

.1-Day Golf Cart Rental

.One Fish, BBQ, or Snorkel Excursion

Victoria House is known for its thoughtfully designed, world-class accommodations, featuring 42-guest rooms designed in the spirit of barefoot elegance. Additionally, the resort's range of adventure activities, relaxing spa treatments, and flexible dining options allow couples to get away from it all with gorgeous beaches and one of the world's most stunning natural wonders just outside their door.

With infinity-edge pools, a private beach, a roster of onsite excursions and PADI-certified Fantasea Dive Shop, Victoria House makes it easy for couples to immerse in the locale and create lasting, unforgettable memories. The resort is also proud to feature a full-service spa, with four treatment salons – including a couple's salon – and over 36 different treatments.

Offering guests a journey of the senses with its stunning location, luxurious accommodations, a variety of adventure activities, and a full-service spa, Victoria House features delectable culinary journeys, with three dining establishments for every occasion. The Palmilla Restaurant delivers an elegant dining experience on the stunning waterfront, featuring exquisite dishes utilizing what's fresh and available locally. For casual, al-fresco dining, the Poolside Patio extends from Palmilla Restaurant onto the pool deck and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Belizean-style palapa bar Admiral Nelsons offers Caribbean-inspired cocktails and locally inspired bites, a perfect choice after a fun-filled day on Ambergris Caye.

Adventurers can easily explore new horizons with non-stop flights from many locations in North America to Belize City, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, New York, and seasonal from Calgary and Toronto, Canada. Victoria House Resort & Spa is easily accessible via a short 15-minute commuter flight from Belize City.

To take advantage of this special package, guests can book now through Victoria House Resort & Spa's website or by contacting the reservation team at 1-800-247-5159. For additional details regarding the package, please visit:

About Victoria House Resort & Spa:

Located in Belize on Ambergris Caye, the largest of the offshore Belizean Islands, Victoria House is just two miles south of picturesque San Pedro Town. The resort offers a taste of barefoot elegance that keeps guests coming back for more, with 42 guest rooms ranging in style from thatch roof casitas to beachfront villas with private pools, elegantly decorated rooms in a historically inspired building, and ocean view villas. The Palmilla Restaurant and Admiral Nelson's Bar are renowned for fine food and drink complimented by extraordinary, personalized service. Attention to detail by staff and

