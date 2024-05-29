Electric Wire Turns Into Death Trap For Man On Rajasthan Road

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 29 (IANS) A man was killed after his head got decapitated by an electric wire hanging from a tree while he was riding a bike in Rajasthan's Pali district.

The deceased has been identified Suresh Kumawat (40), a grocery merchant who was going to his in-law's house along with his wife who was seriously injured in the incident reported from Deoli Kalan village at around 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sarpanch Ratnaram Bhana said that Suresh, a resident of Katiriya Bera, was going to his in-laws' house on his bike along with his wife Panchu Devi (38) when the electric wire fell on the couple.

The wire got stuck in Suresh's neck, and his head got decapitated in the impact.

A government engineer said: "At the time of the incident, there was a power shutdown as branches of trees around an electric pole were being cut. Suddenly a wire broke from the pole and fell on the bike. Taking action on the complaints of the villagers, lineman Rajuram Solanki has been suspended."

A compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for the deceased's family by the electricity department.