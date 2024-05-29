Experience A Tasting Journey Of Louis XIII RARE CASK 42.1 Cognac And Petrossian Caviar With Sea Table D.C.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) dc.jpeg" width="300" height="210" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Guests who book this exclusive $65,000 experience will sail Washington, D.C.'s waterways aboard the luxurious Cru Classé yacht and be guided by expert ambassadors to savor this rare cognac and the finest caviar.Discerning connoisseurs can partake in an extraordinary sensory experience as LOUIS XIII Cognac and Petrossian Paris unite to present an exclusive tasting event aboard the luxurious sailing vessel, Cru Classé. The experience will be hosted by Michelin award-winning Chef Troy Knapp, the owner of Sea Table D.C., who will be joined on this charter experience by LOUIS XIII Cognac and Petrossian. This exceptional guided tasting experience is tailored for up to six guests seeking the pinnacle of luxury on the scenic local waterways of the nation's capital for a two-and-a-half-hour exclusive journey. Available from June 1 through October 2024, this luxurious adventure costs $65,000, excluding tax and gratuity. To book this exceptional tasting, please contact ....Guests will embark from The Wharf DC, for an unforgettable time on the water, as they indulge in the unparalleled craftsmanship of LOUIS XIII RARE CASK 42.1. This limited-edition cognac, characterized by its rich and complex profile, is the result of a wonder of both time & nature, combined with generations of expertise and dedication. The guests who purchase this package, available for up to six attendees at a time, will each be served a tasting of the rare cognac by LOUIS XIII. Each purchaser of the package will depart with a 700ml decanter of LOUIS XIII RARE CASK 42.1. A decanter of RARE CASK 42.1 comes as a ritual set, accompanied by a pair of crystal glasses ornated with black quatrefoils, and a serving pipette featuring a black medallion. The decanter itself is handcrafted by Baccarat and adorned with white gold and rhodium finished details after being individually numbered for authenticity. RARE CASK 42.1's exquisite presentation embodies the timeless legacy of LOUIS XIII Cognac, representing a heritage of excellence that has endured for generations.“We are thrilled to collaborate with Petrossian to present this exclusive tasting experience aboard Cru Classé,” said Anne-Laure Pressat, Executive Director of LOUIS XIII.“This collaboration unites the unparalleled craftsmanship of LOUIS XIII with an exquisite fine dining experience, inviting guests to embark on a journey of discovery and indulgence.”On board, Ambassador Zjip of Petrossian will showcase the finest caviar selections, including Imperial Beluga, Special Reserve Kaluga, Tsar Imperial Daurenki, Special Reserve Ossetra, and Tsar Imperial Baika. Each caviar offering is meticulously sourced and curated to deliver an unrivaled gastronomic experience, elevating each taste to new heights of sophistication and indulgence.Sarah Zjip, the Petrossian Ambassador, remarks, "At Petrossian, we are dedicated to offering the finest caviar selections, meticulously sourced and curated to delight the senses. Teaming up with LOUIS XIII Cognac for this unique tasting experience allows us to showcase a repertoire of exclusive flavors, creating an unforgettable culinary journey."About LOUIS XIII CognacPlease find a direct link to LOUIS XIII Cognac's RARE CASK 42.1 press kit visit Direct link here.Since 1874, LOUIS XIII Cognac is forever reborn from the precious eaux-de-vie of Cognac Grande Champagne, handed down through generations and artfully blended. Time is the raw material with which this rare spirit is crafted, its essence unwavering.Guided by Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau, LOUIS XIII is the symbol of an enduring bond with Nature and Terroir, strengthened by the patina of age. Each drop is a living legacy, each decanter a celebration of visionary minds and human hands that shape the future by making a mark on tomorrow, today.Think a century ahead.About PetrossianWebsiteFounded in Paris in 1920, Petrossian is renowned as one of the world's leading purveyors of caviar and gourmet delicacies. With a legacy of excellence spanning over a century, Petrossian continues to uphold its tradition of sourcing the finest caviar from around the globe and delivering unparalleled culinary experiences. Petrossian caviar is renowned for its exceptional flavor, texture, and complexity, with each variety offering a unique tasting experience that captivates the senses. From the buttery richness of Imperial Ossetra to the velvety smoothness of Special Reserve Kaluga, Petrossian caviar delights the palate with its nuanced flavors and luxurious mouthfeel, leaving a lasting impression on even the most discerning of epicureans.About Sea Table D.C.WebsiteInstagram: @SeaTabledcSea Table D.C. is a culinary haven crafted by Founder and Michelin award-winning Chef Troy Knapp, offered exclusively at The Wharf DC, sailing the local waterways from early spring to late fall. Guests aboard the luxury sailing yacht Cru Classé indulge in a private dining experience. This elegant destination is one of DC's most unique and intimate special occasion venues. With its unparalleled commitment to sustainability, culinary innovation, excellence, and attention to detail, Cru Classé sets the standard for luxury sailing experiences in Washington, D.C. Whether exploring the city from a new perspective or simply basking in the beauty of a culinary adventure, guests are invited to embark on a journey of discovery and indulgence aboard Cru Classé.About the Vessel:Cru Classé is an elegant 2016 Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 469 (47 feet) sailing yacht from the design cabinet of Philippe Briand. The open cockpit accommodates up to six guests for an intimate experience on the waters surrounding Washington, DC. Whether one is looking for an afternoon cruise or a sunset sail, Cru Classé provides stylish comfort with incredible accommodations to evoke lasting memories. Cru Classé receives an annual inspection by the U.S. Coast Guard and is registered as a commercial vessel.

