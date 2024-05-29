Watson Land Company Beautifies Beloved Community Park Just In Time For Summer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Watson Land Company continues to demonstrate its tradition of philanthropy by sponsoring a beautification project at Veterans Park in Carson, CA.

SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Watson Land Company continues to demonstrate its deep tradition of philanthropy by sponsoring a beautification and Day-of-Service project at Veterans Park in Carson, CA.A team of Watson leadership and employees will come together to complete a roster of projects upgrading important park areas including outdoor amphitheater, kids zone, and the area surrounding the poignant Carson Veterans Memorial, among others. From pruning to painting, these generous volunteers will leave a lasting mark on their community.As a frequent home to family gatherings, sporting events, and local festivals, Veterans Park will host the upcoming 126th Annual Philippine Independence Day Celebration. Located just a few miles from the Watson Corporate Center, this service project takes on special meaning for the team.“We know how important this park is to this community,” shares Watson President and CEO Jeff Jennison,“and we're happy to be able to contribute to its beauty and longevity. I especially appreciate that we can do this work on the heels of Memorial Day. What a wonderful way to honor this community's heroes, while also investing in a place that brings joy to so many.”While Veterans Park has received many upgrades over the years, the service project will focus on providing fresh coats of paint to park features, including the amphitheater wall and picnic area tables, pruning existing plantings and adding new ones, and adding and grooming beds of mulch and decomposed granite. City garden experts will be on hand to provide volunteers with a rose pruning tutorial and guidance on how to install new materials.“We're incredibly grateful to long-time partners like Watson Land Company for supporting our community,” said Chad Mayer, Executive Director of Sharefest .“Sharefest, as our name suggests, has always been about collaboration. We're honored to facilitate these kinds of collaborations in order to bring them to fruition.”What: Watson Land Company and 30 of their employees partner with Sharefest on May 31, 2024 to complete landscape, ground cover, and painting beautification projects at Carson's Veterans Park, located at 22400 Moneta Ave., Carson, CA 90745.About Watson Land Company:Watson Land Company is a developer, owner and manager of industrial properties throughout Southern California and the East Coast. With a century of success as our legacy, Watson's dedication to its customers is based upon delivering functional, high quality buildings within master-planned centers, coupled with unmatched customer service.Watson Land Company's long-standing tradition of integrity, innovation and fiscal responsibility has made it one of the region's most respected names in commercial real estate and one of the largest industrial developers in the nation.About Sharefest:Sharefest builds hope and pathways to economic success for youth facing significant barriers. Serving nearly 500 youth every year, their primary work takes place inside LAUSD Continuation High Schools from Wilmington to Watts. Sharefest students participate in college and career development coursework that accelerate earning the credits they desperately need to graduate. The Sharefest team mentors and provides students with the necessary skills, support, and connections to achieve their career and college goals. After high school graduation, youth continue to receive support, guidance, and mentoring as they enter into the workforce or community college. Sharefest's work with youth is partially funded by facilitating service projects for area businesses who want to give back to their surrounding communities.

