Injurefree Lines Up Another Strategic Partner, Teaming Up With Team Juggler As Preferred Partner For Athlete Safety

InjureFree continues momentum, partnering with Team Juggler to provide Athlete Safety products and services to Team Jugglers 6MM direct and partner users.

- Jose Manso, CEO of Team JugglerSOLANA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- InjureFree, the leader in sports safety and injury management, has inked another strategic partnership, this time with Team Juggler. Team Juggler is a leader in the sports management and communication space dedicated to revolutionizing the way sports organizations and professionals connect, collaborate, and communicate. InjureFree will provide Athlete Safety products and services, such as Background Check Management, to Team Juggler customers.InjureFree recently launched products and services to help drive efficiency for organizations within youth and amateur sports, primarily around Athlete Safety. With Team Juggler's focus on empowering sports managers, coaches, athletes and administrators to streamline communication, InjureFree's products provide a nice compliment in the Athlete Safety space.“We are thrilled to launch our partnership with Team Juggler and help their organizations find efficiency,” says Charlie Wund, CEO at InjureFree.“Our approach to building and managing Athlete Safety programs for clients will meet unique needs for compliance, risk management, and athlete safety of the Team Juggler customers.“When we look to sign strategic partners, we look for partners who will help fill the needs of our customers. InjureFree does that very well for Athlete Safety and Injury Management,” says Jose Manso, CEO of Team Juggler.“Their ability to provide a very wide range of Athlete Safety products, from Background Check Management to Safeguarding & Compliance Management, they offer such a great variety of value for our customers.”Team Juggler customers can reach out and request more information from the team at InjureFree and learn more at .About InjureFreeInjureFree is a leader in the amateur sports safety and compliance management space with over 15 years of experience making amateur sports safer. InjureFree offers technology and professional services products to audiences across youth and amateur sports including Investigations Management, Safeguarding & Compliance Management, and Injury Management. These products aim to help sports organizations focus more on growing their organization and less time on the administrative functions.InjureFree also provides full-service insurance products through its insurance arm, American Sports Insurance Services (AMSIS) .For more information, visit the InjureFree website and follow the company on LinkedIn .About Team JugglerTeam Juggler, a leading brand in the sports industry, manages logistics of youth and all sports level activities and offers several unique ways of promotion for athletes and organization. Team Juggler additionally provides brands the opportunity to reach audiences with targeted group offers. Team Juggler is a NO COST system that generates revenue to teams and organizations thru sponsorships and fundraising.

