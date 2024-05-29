Datamatics Business Solutions Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Underscoring Commitment To Client Data Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Datamatics Business Solutions is now SOC 2 Type II Compliant

The SOC 2 certification will strengthen DBSL's position as a trusted partner for CPA/Accounting Firms seeking reliable and secure offshore outsourcing partner.

- Hitendra Patil, President of Global F&A Outsourcing ServicesNEW YORK, NY, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Datamatics Business Solutions (DBSL), a global leader in providing offshore outsourcing services exclusively to CPA/Accounting firms for over 20 years, has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance. This notable achievement underscores DBSL's unwavering commitment to upholding its clients' data security and privacy standards.The SOC 2 Type II audit, conducted by an independent third-party auditor, rigorously evaluates an organization's information security policies and procedures over an extended period. This certification demonstrates that DBSL has implemented robust data and information security controls and ensured their effective operation throughout the audit period. A SOC 2 compliance assures CPA/Accounting firms that their, and their clients' data is managed securely and will not be compromised."We are pleased to share that we have successfully completed the SOC 2 Type II Audit and received the signed audit report along with the coveted certification," said Hitendra Patil, President of Global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services at Datamatics Business Solutions. "This accomplishment provides tangible evidence that DBSL is dedicated to implementing and maintaining rigorous security controls to protect sensitive data for our existing and prospective clients in the Finance and Accounting (F&A) sector."Designed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type II certification is a critical benchmark for organizations that handle sensitive client data, affirming that DBSL's systems are designed to keep client information secure and confidential. This compliance assures clients that DBSL adheres to the best practices in data security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. As DBSL continues to expand its services, this certification will play a vital role in strengthening its position as a trusted partner for CPA/Accounting Firms seeking reliable and secure offshore outsourcing partner.For more information about Datamatics Business Solutions and its CPA outsourcing services, please visit ( ) or contact us at ....About Datamatics Business Solutions:Datamatics Business Solutions is a global leader that has been providing offshore outsourcing services exclusively to CPA/Accounting firms for over 20 years. The company offers accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, tax preparation, audit support, and research services to CPA/Accounting firms. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, Datamatics Business Solutions delivers cutting-edge leveraging advanced technologies and human expertise.

