NCPCR Asks Maha Govt To Act Against 'Illegal' Mumbai Orphanage; Suspects Conversion

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Maharashtra government to take action against an 'illegal' orphanage operating in Mumbai where minor children are lodged in pathetic conditions, raising suspicions of religious 'conversion'.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo conducted an inspection of Daya Vihar in Malad suburb of Mumbai and submitted a report with recommendations to the Chief Secretary, Nitin Kareer.

In the 10-point report with its detailed observations/recommendations, the NCPCR said that the orphanage is being run by John Chacko with his wife and daughter-in-law, who are helped by two 21-year-old orphans who had grown up at Daya Vihar.

It claimed the orphanage is not registered as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and the kids, around a dozen, are housed there without a clearance from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The orphanage had no records of the details of the children, including their birth certificates, Aadhaar cards, and correct age, nor was the information provided to the CWC.

The NCPCR said that though most of the children were Hindus, they were allegedly made to follow Christian religion/faith practices, copies of Bible were given to them along with other Christian religious materials, raising the suspicion of religious conversion.

Some of the orphans living at the facility were not being sent to school, the dormitory accommodation was filthy and stinking, a lot of food/snacks stored there were beyond expiry dates, and the children appeared unhealthy and under-nourished, the NCPCR said.

Considering the gross violations on various norms, including the safety and security of the minor inmates, the NCPCR urged the state government to file a police complaint against the functionaries of Daya Vihar, and submit the FIR, Action Taken Report along with all supporting documents within 10 days.