LOCAL ADVOCATE RELEASES CHILDREN's BOOK TO KICK OFF PRIDE MONTH

Inspiring transgender youth worldwide to feel empowered, confident, and important

- Author, Colleen Fritz BudniewskiBUFFALO, NEW YORK, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pride Month is upon us beginning in June, and it's an exciting time for published author, Colleen Fritz Budniewski, as she embarks on her first children's book launch for My First Ponytail. This children's book, written for families and students in pre-k through third grade, is illustrated by local award-winning artist and teacher, Nick Napierala, who was also featured on Food Network.Colleen has spent the better part of her parenting journey educating those around her about the LGBTQIA+ youth community and equipping her children with as much self-confidence as possible. She feels all children are equals, no matter their ability, gender, age, or sexual orientation. In early 2022, she identified a gap in support for parents and transgender youth in Western New York, and her solution was to co-found a support group to fill the gap.My First Ponytail's book release and signing event will take place on June 1, 2024, from 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM EST at the (UUEA) Unitarian Universalist Church of East Aurora located at 94 Buffalo Road, East Aurora, NY 14052. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to GLYS WNY. This organization builds affirming cultures and supportive communities for youth of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions. Preorders are available and can be ordered on the publisher's online shop .###Visit this link for the cover photo, author bio, wholesale information, and sales sheetAbout ImagineWe Publishers: Established in 2016, IWP is dedicated to educating readers to initiate diversity and inclusion while inspiring self-agency and self-esteem across the world.

