Everc Releases 2024 Trends In Ecommerce: Globalization And Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Comprehensive Report Covers Trends in Fraud Risk and Regulatory Initiatives for Banks, Payment Providers, and Ecommerce Platforms

- Tedd Huff, Host & Executive Producer, Fintech ConfidentialNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EverC , a pioneer in AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk intelligence and insights for ecommerce, acquiring banks, and payment providers, has unveiled its latest global trends report, shedding light on the seismic shifts that reshaped the payments industry in 2023 and the key trends that we can expect this year.A practical guide to help those in the payments industry to take a proactive approach to minimizing risk, the EverC 2024 Trends Report covers industry trends, with data based on the internal and external research and expertise.Tedd Huff, host and producer of Fintech Confidential , a highly regarded podcast on the payments technology industry, provided an early review: "In a world where the advancement of criminal activity innovation is outpacing the legacy perspectives the 2024 EverC trends report provides key insights on how to be vigilant and adaptive in this new world of fraud."The upheavals of 2023 saw the payments landscape redrawn by the adoption of real-time payment methods and the proliferation of AI. While new technologies improved speed and convenience for consumers, they also created opportunities for criminals to perpetrate financial crimes. The report spotlights several ongoing trends in the threat landscape.To counter these threats, global regulators have made it clear they expect online platforms to take responsibility and action to prevent criminal activity, just as they have scrutinized acquiring banks and payment providers that enable transactions on these platforms. The EverC report examines global efforts to expand oversight to safeguard consumers, recent enforcement actions, and products and services that have been identified as a priority for regulators.The 2024 Trends Report is now available in the EverC Knowledge Center .About EverCEverC is focused on powering safe, scalable growth for the ecommerce ecosystem, with automated, AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk management solutions. We provide immediate and ongoing risk intelligence for banks, acquirers, payment providers, and marketplaces. Learn more at .

