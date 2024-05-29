Farro Market To Reach $513.8 Million By 2030: Growing Health Consciousness Fuels Demand For Plant-Based Alternatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Farro Market

Farro, a nutrient-rich cereal grain, gains traction in the global market driven by rising consumer preference for healthy and organic food choices.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled“Farro Market by Type, Nature and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”

Farro is a cereal grain in which, unlike wheat, the husk adheres to the grain, just as in barley and oats. Farro, a grain, is an unhybridized form of wheat. It has a firm, chewy texture. Its fiber content is therefore high, as are nutrients such as vitamin E and protein. Furthermore, farro has a high rusticity and great environmental adaptability, which allows it to not be affected by wild herbs.

The global farro market is experiencing substantial growth, with a projected value of $513.8 million by 2030 and a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2030. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for organic and healthy food ingredients, aligning with the trend of clean-label food products free from synthetic additives and harmful chemicals.

The rise in health consciousness among consumers has increased exponentially. There is an ongoing shift in dietary habits among consumers, wherein they are increasingly opting for healthier plant-based alternatives. Hence, the food industry players are responding by developing a wide range of healthy alternatives, such as farro pasta, biscuits, and sweets, among others. Moreover, in recent years, food traceability has become an important aspect among consumers, as they care more about what they are eating and where their food is sourced. In addition, consumers demand creativity and variety in their melas; hence, they are experimenting with new products and adding plant-based food products to their diet, which, in turn, propels the farro market growth.

Key Factors Driving Growth:

Health Consciousness:

Rising health consciousness among consumers has led to a shift in dietary habits, with a preference for healthier, plant-based alternatives. Farro, a nutritious grain with high fiber, vitamin E, and protein content, fits well into this trend.

Food Traceability:

Consumers are becoming more concerned about the sourcing of their food, leading to a demand for traceability. Farro, with its natural and wholesome properties, aligns with the growing interest in knowing where food comes from.

Diversity and Creativity in Meals:

Consumers are experimenting with new, plant-based food products, contributing to the growth of the farro market. The demand for variety and creativity in meals has driven the development of farro-based products like pasta, biscuits, and sweets.

Market Segmentation:

Type:

Whole-grain farro dominated the market in 2020, holding a 65.18% share. However, the semi-peeled and pearled segment is expected to grow faster due to its quicker cooking time and increasing culinary applications.

Nature:

Conventional Farro held the dominant share in 2020 (58.1%), but the organic segment is anticipated to grow faster. This growth is attributed to increased health consciousness, higher consumer spending, and a preference for non-GMO and pesticide-free products.

Distribution Channel:

The offline segment, particularly supermarkets and hypermarkets, accounted for the maximum share in 2020. However, the online segment is expected to grow faster due to rising consumer convenience and wider reach through online platforms.

Region:

Europe was the most prominent region in 2020, driven by the popularity of plant-based foods, substantial consumption, and a focus on nutritional content. North America is expected to witness significant growth, with consumers showing an inclination toward health-conscious products and plant-based alternatives.

The farro market is on a growth trajectory, fueled by the demand for healthy and organic food products. Consumer preferences for clean-label foods, traceability, and diverse meal options contribute to the market's expansion. Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the farro market is expected to rebound and witness substantial growth, especially in regions like North America with a growing interest in health-conscious alternatives.

By type, the whole grain farro category was the dominant segment in 2020, with a 65.18% share. This is attributed to the fact that whole grains are wholesome and have a higher nutritional profile. However, the semi-pearl segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate during the farro market forecast period, owing to its rising culinary applications since it enables faster cooking time.

On the basis of nature, the conventional category was the dominant segment in 2020, with 58.1% of the market. This is attributed to the fact that conventionally sourced farro is relatively cheap as compared to its counterparts and is largely used for selling. However, the organic segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period, owing to an increase in health consciousness among consumers, a rise in consumer spending, and an inclination toward non-GMO & pesticide-free-grown products.

