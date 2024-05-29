Sleepm Global Inc. & Its Reinvented Luxury Sleep Clinches The 2024 Threebestratedr Award Of Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It is not very often to see small spaces like mattress stores being recognized for their dedication to the service and quality of their products. ThreeBestRatedR , as a business-listing brand, has always worked on finding ways to promote greatly performing local and small businesses to the local people of the region. On that note, Sleepm Global Inc. is picked as one of the best in the“Mattress Stores” category from Markham, ON. The store is felicitated with the ThreeBestRatedR Award Of Excellence as a token of appreciation.Officials from Sleepm Global Inc. shared,“We are pleased to receive the ThreeBestRatedR Award. It is a true appreciation as our service is picked with their tough-to-crack 50-Point Inspection. Our goal for the future is definitely to win more awards and recognitions like this great award and provide the best sleeping experience to the people.” upon receiving the award.Sleepm Global Inc. & Its Mission!Not getting enough and sound sleep is the biggest issue with a large population of the world today. Sleepm Global Inc. is always aimed at providing the best sleep of an individual's life and has worked on it to create the best mattresses and pillows for people to have peaceful sleep. They fused the ancient wisdom along with most advanced sleep technology to bring quality sleep to every person who chose Sleepm Global Inc. They combine world's finest naturally forming biocrystals to NASA quality materials with the energy balancing and soothing power for the purpose, as cultures have utilized resonant and vibratory crystals for their healing properties throughout history.Another specialty of choosing products from Sleepm Global Inc. is that each of them are handcrafted using only the highest quality materials to provide a premium experience to the people. The team at Sleepm Global Inc. will guide you to choose the best mattress and pillow according to the body type and particular needs of the person. An individual can get almost anything from elegant designs to exclusive features on their products. Their products have a customer base throughout the world for its quality and comfort.Comments From Customers!Customers from all walks of life have experienced benefits beyond their expectations at Sleepm Global Inc. Here are some customer reviews proudly placed on their website:>> I was in an auto collision, and a large portion of the vehicle was damaged. I lay on the SLEEPM mattress and pillow for three days, and started working on the fourth day.>> Finally, I sleep great now and wake rested and energized. Thanks, SleepM for combining such great bioenergetic technologies into one to benefit all.>> After sleeping on the pillow for only about three days I experienced total relief from chronic neck pain that I suffered from whiplash from car accidents years ago.Latex, pillows, twin, twin XL, luxury, protectors, double, medium, Thai Natural Latex, king, memory foam and single mattresses, soft, plush, queen comfort, firm, biocrystal & Euro pillow top are some of the common mattress and pillow varieties people largely prefer at Sleepm Global Inc. They also have delivery options for the convenience of their customers. Their in-store shopping & pick up makes it the best option for people looking out for the best sleeping product. It is located at 2600 John Street, Unit 205, Markham, ON L3R 3W3 .

