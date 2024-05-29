BREAKING NEWS: Delray Beach Voted Best Beach In Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Delray Beach

Delray Beach Pavilion

Lifeguard Tower

Delray Beach

'USA TODAY 10Best' Announces Delray Beach as Winner in 2024 Readers' Choice Award for Best Beach in Florida

- Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDADELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce are thrilled to announce: USA TODAY 10Best reveals Delray Beach is the winner in their 2024 Readers' Choice Award for Best Beach in Florida. More details here: .To win the top spot, an expert panel nominated their favorites beaches in Florida, which were put out to a vote for favorite go-to destinations. The public was allowed to vote once per day during the competition.“We are so pleased that USA TODAY and their Reader's Choice Award see what all of us locally already know,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray DDA.“Delray Beach is the best beach in Florida, and even the world!”“In Delray Beach, the beach is just the beginning. Not only do we have a world class beach with an international Blue Flag rating, but we also have a vibrant downtown with eclectic eateries, charming shops and interesting art galleries,” Stephanie Immelman, President & CEO of the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce.“Delray Beach is well-known for its numerous special events, and we have an involved and engaged community. Come for the beach and stay for everything else!”The top 10 winners for Best Beach in Florida are ranked as follows:1 Beach2 City Lauderdale-By-The-Sea4 Beach5 Island Beach6 Beach7 San Destin9 Beach Park10 State ParkLearn more at .About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquareAbout Greater Delray Beach Chamber of CommerceThe Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce is comprised of more than 800 businesses and professional firms working together to make Delray Beach a great Community. For nine decades, the Chamber has served as the hub of business where stakeholders intersect with government, technology, health care, education, economic development, tourism, arts, culture and non-profit interests. The Chamber's long-time business owners coupled with new up and coming entrepreneurs create a vibrant business landscape. Learn more at .

