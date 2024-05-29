Artificial Intelligence In Medicine Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Artificial Intelligence In Medicine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence In Medicine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032 It will grow to $42.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.3%.”
The Business Research Company's“Artificial Intelligence In Medicine Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the artificial intelligence in medicine market size is predicted to reach $42.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.3%.
The growth in the artificial intelligence in medicine market is due to the increasing interest in real-time remote patient monitoring (RPM) systems. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence in medicine market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence in medicine market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Nvidia Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S.
Artificial Intelligence In Medicine Market Segments
By Type: Hardware, Software, Services
By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Processing, Computer Vision
By Application: Medical Administration And Support, Patient Management, Research And Development, Other Applications
By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutions
By Geography: The global artificial intelligence in medicine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Artificial intelligence in medicine refers to the application of artificial intelligence technologies, such as machine learning and data analysis, to enhance diagnosis, treatment, and healthcare management. It aids in faster and more accurate disease detection, personalized treatment plans, and improved overall efficiency in medical processes.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Artificial Intelligence In Medicine Market Characteristics
3. Artificial Intelligence In Medicine Market Trends And Strategies
4. Artificial Intelligence In Medicine Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Artificial Intelligence In Medicine Market Size And Growth
......
27. Artificial Intelligence In Medicine Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Artificial Intelligence In Medicine Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
