Wifi As A Service Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Wi-Fi As A Service Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Wi-Fi As A Service Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033 It will grow to $12.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%.”
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company's“WiFi as a Service Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the wifi as a service market size is predicted to reach $12.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%.
The growth in the wifi as a service market is due to the increase in the adoption and deployment of Wi-Fi systems. North America region is expected to hold the largest wifi as a service market share. Major players in the wifi as a service market include Arista Networks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company LP, Cisco Systems Inc., ViaSat Inc., Extreme Networks Inc.
WiFi as a Service Market Segments
By Component: Professional Services, Managed Services
By Location Type: Indoor, Outdoor
By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
By End Use Industry: Telecom and IT, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Transportation, Retail, Other End Users
By Geography: The global wifi as a service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The Wi-Fi as a service refer to a subscription-based service integrating three essential components - software, infrastructure, and managed services. Wi-Fi as a service is used to cut expenses, increase security and bring expertise to the external IT team.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. WiFi as a Service Market Characteristics
3. WiFi as a Service Market Trends And Strategies
4. WiFi as a Service Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. WiFi as a Service Market Size And Growth
......
27. WiFi as a Service Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. WiFi as a Service Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
