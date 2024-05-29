Museum Access Launches A New Season Of Adventures On Public Television

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Museum Access host Leslie Mueller at the Submarine Force Museum in Groton, CT

Go behind the scenes with host Leslie Mueller at some of the country's most popular museums.

- Leslie MuellerGREENWICH, CT, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Museum Access Media, LLC is pleased to announce Season 6 of the popular television series, Museum Access. Ten new episodes featuring entertainment, education and inspiration for all ages will begin airing on Public Television stations nationwide this May. Check local listings for dates and times. Amazon Prime Video launch will follow.Season 6 explores more of America's exciting museums...The Best of Prehistoric Times - Le Brea Tar Pits Museum & The Field MuseumThe Chicago Botanic Garden- Glencoe, ILThe Submarine Force Museum - Groton, CTThe Volo Auto Museum - Volo, ILMuseum Access Profiles- Conversations with multiple museum staff membersAmerican Impressionists - The Bruce Museum, Bush-Holley House Greenwich, CTInternational Spy Museum - Washington, DCThe Best of Wildlife - The Wild Center, The John G. Shedd AquariumThe Morgan Library and Museum - New York, NYNational Museum of the United States Army – Ft. Belvoir, VAExecutive produced and hosted by Leslie Mueller, Museum Access has cultivated a loyal following across the United States and beyond. The multi-faceted program combines entertainment, education, history, science, art, culture, and most importantly, inspiration for viewers of all ages. The website offers free downloadable fun sheets, coloring pages, and conversation sheets. The 3-part downloadable Classroom Series is available for select episodes based on Common Core & Next Generation Science Standards for teachers, parents, and homeschoolers. Also available is the Museum Access Coloring Book filled with pictures from museum visits, activity pages, fun facts, and Behind-the-Scenes peeks. Sign up for the Museum Access Insider Newsletter for the latest museum news.“We're thrilled to share this exciting new season with everyone that has a sense of adventure and are blessed with curiosity. We're very proud of the journey we have embarked upon with the Museum Access television series. We truly believe that museums have the power to change lives. They are the gateways to the world's wonders and our program brings these national treasures within everyone's reach,” says Mueller.For more information, visit .MUSEUM ACCESS is distributed by Executive Program Services ...International and streaming distribution by Janson MediaPicture Caption: Museum Access host Leslie Mueller at the Submarine Force Museum in Groton, CTAbout Leslie MuellerA lifelong artist and museum lover, Leslie's award-winning fine art is represented in private and corporate collections worldwide and is included in the United States Art in the Embassies program. She is also an award-winning art director and producer. Experienced in front of and behind the camera, Leslie produced D.I.Y. segments for two Lifetime Television shows and created her own award-winning program, 'Art & Style' which aired on CT Cablevision for over 10 years. She said,“I've had the opportunity to visit many of the world's greatest museums. I've learned that they open our minds to different cultures as we celebrate the past, present, and future.”

