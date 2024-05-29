Coming Soon: Empowering Freedom Of Speech Through A New Revolutionary Social Media Platform Available In 60 Languages

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FreedomofSpeech

Simon Wilby Of FreedomofSpeech

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Inventor Simon Wilby is pleased to announce the launch of a new mobile app that champion's Liberty. " FreedomofSpeech " is a platform that amalgamates the core principles of freedom of expression with cutting-edge video-sharing and community engagement functionalities.Wilby envisions this platform as a convergence of Truth Social's commitment to unfettered speech, TikTok's immersive video-sharing capabilities, and Discord's versatile chat features in 60 languages.“We embark on a transformative journey to empower users to articulate their perspectives freely while fostering substantive connections and discourse within a dynamic community,” said Wilby.The platform FreedomofSpeech champion's freedom of expression, cultivating an environment where users can articulate their viewpoints without apprehension of censorship in 60 different languages.“Our unwavering dedication to freedom of expression serves as the bedrock of our platform. We aspire to cultivate a digital agora where diverse voices are celebrated and ideas are exchanged with mutual respect,” Wilby asserts.The primary feature of Freedom of Speech is real-time virtual "rooms" in which users can communicate with each other via audio, Video, AR and VR in 60 different languages. Rooms are divided into different categories based Freedom of Speech Freedom of Speech, and all rooms default to this setting on creation.Key attributes of the platform include:Full-Screen Video Display with Metrics Overlay - Videos are presented in a full-screen format, complemented by detailed metrics overlay to furnish users with comprehensive insights into their content's performance.Freedom of Expression Policy - The platform will have minimal moderation, focusing only on hate speech, harassment, and harmful information. Users will have the freedom to express themselves without fear of censorship, fostering diverse viewpoints and discussions.Discord-Inspired Chat Functionality - Real-time communication is facilitated through a suite of features encompassing text, image, and video messaging, fostering interactivity beyond conventional video sharing.Video Stitching Capability - Encouraging collaboration and creativity, users can seamlessly integrate their content with existing videos to offer unique perspectives.Democratic Governance Model - A novel governance framework empowers users through a meritocratic system wherein credibility translates into“freedom votes,” enabling community members to assume executive roles within the platform.“FreedomofSpeech seamless integration of features endeavors to furnish users with an unparalleled experience, affording individuals the liberty to express themselves authentically and forge meaningful connections. We extend an invitation to join us on this transformative journey as we endeavor to materialize our vision and cultivate a vibrant and interactive community.” said Wilby.

Mark L. Goldman

Goldman McCormick PR, INC

+1 516-639-0988

...

Visit us on social media:

Other