Canadian Jeweller Announces Time & Shine Jewellery Trade Shows In Edmonton And Toronto

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Canada's Jewellery Trade Show

Join top suppliers & retailers at Canada's largest jewellery trade show in Edmonton & Toronto. Featuring seminars & leading sponsors to enhance industry growth.

- Olivier Felicio, CEO of Canadian Jeweller Magazine

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian Jeweller Magazine, the #1 jewellery business magazine in Canada, is excited to announce the Time & Shine Jewellery Trade Shows, the largest jewellery and watch trade shows in Canada. The Edmonton show will be held on July 21-22 at the Edmonton Metro Convention Centre, followed by the Toronto show on August 18-19 at the International Center. These events will provide a unique platform for suppliers and retailers in the jewellery industry to connect, explore new products, and establish valuable business relationships.

"Time & Shine Trade Shows are pivotal events for the jewellery industry in Canada," said Olivier Felicio, CEO of Canadian Jeweller Magazine. "Without such trade shows, our industry and consumers would suffer, becoming dependent on other markets and losing our Canadian jewellery identity. Canada is an amazing market to do business in – it is safe, vibrant, diverse, and driven by youth. Our goal is to create a vibrant marketplace where jewellery suppliers can showcase their latest collections and innovations to store owners and industry professionals. These shows are essential for fostering growth and collaboration within the industry."

Both shows are expected to attract a wide range of exhibitors, including leading international jewellery and watch brands, as well as emerging designers. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover new products, attend educational seminars designed to help jewellery retailers thrive, and participate in networking events. These seminars will address key topics such as market trends, digital transformation, and customer engagement strategies, providing retailers with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive market.

Moreover, the trade shows will feature national and international leading sponsors such as U-Boat, Beverly Hills Jewellers, Dioro Jewellery, Elle Jewelry , Thomas Sabo, Zeghani, Bering Watch, Nivoda, Mercury Ring, Tamar, Precious Color, DSM Pacific Diamonds, Rembrandt Charms, and Heera Moti Diamond NY. All sponsors will be available for interviews, offering insights into the latest industry developments and innovations.

"Canada's jewellery market is unique and diverse, and it is crucial to maintain our identity by supporting local businesses and providing them with the opportunities to thrive," added Felicio. "The Time & Shine Jewellery Trade Shows are designed to empower Canadian jewellers, ensuring they remain competitive and independent. By bringing together the best in the industry, we are fostering a community that values craftsmanship, innovation, and collaboration."

These events are not just about business; they are about preserving the Canadian jewellery identity. By hosting the largest jewellery trade shows in the country, Canadian Jeweller Magazine aims to protect the industry from becoming overly reliant on external markets. The vibrant, diverse, and youth-driven Canadian market deserves to have its unique identity celebrated and promoted. These trade shows are a testament to that commitment.

olivier felicio

Canadian Jeweller Magazine

+1 414-348-0858

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok