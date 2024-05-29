Entering The US Clean Fuels Market: Haffner Energy, Inc. Is Open For Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Our unique clean fuels production technology is biomass-agnostic. Biomass is not only essential for the development of liquid clean fuels, it is also an abundant resource in the United States.” - Marc Haffner, CEO Haffner Energy, InçOIS, FRANCE, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Haffner Energy Inc. is now open for business in North America. The new entity is a subsidiary of Haffner Energy, provider of competitive clean fuels solutions with 30 years of experience.



“The US market is a very promising opportunity for us, says Marc Haffner, Haffner Energy co-founder and CEO of Haffner Energy, Inc. Our unique clean fuels production technology converts any biomass, making it biomass-agnostic. Biomass is not only essential for the development of liquid clean fuels, it is also an abundant resource in the United States. In addition, the federal funding program for new renewable energy projects under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is creating favorable market conditions.”



"In particular, demand for sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) is very strong in the United States. We are already exploring the possibility of developing SAF production units with local players," he points out.



A family company co-founded by brothers Marc and Philippe Haffner 30 years ago, Haffner Energy designs and supplies innovative decarbonization solutions for mobility and industry. Its technology, based on biomass thermolysis and protected by 80 international patents, can produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) as well as renewable hydrogen, gas, and methanol. It is compatible with EU mandates.



According to the U.S. Department of Energy's 2023 Billion-Ton Report (BT23), the United States can sustainably produce more than 1 billion tons of dry biomass (including food waste, municipal solid waste, agricultural and forest wastes, manure, algae and energy crops). Such quantity could almost satisfy, for example, the production of enough SAF to meet today's global demand for aviation fuels.



Haffner Energy's approach is about powering a circular economy that generates revenue and job creation, benefiting the local community including farmers. In this context, an MoU was signed in March with Hexas Biomass, Inc. with a view to developing joint projects on marginal lands.



With the support of Business France agency and its Cleantech Booster USA program, Haffner Energy started growing its visibility in the U.S. last fall. Its value proposition was quickly identified, when the company was selected by innovation hub Greentown Labs in Houston. It has been hosted there since November 2023.



In addition, Haffner Energy is a member of ARCHES H2, California's initiative to accelerate renewable hydrogen projects. The company has also joined HyVelocity Hub, a collaborative of energy companies and research organizations working to advance the clean hydrogen ecosystem in Texas and Louisiana.



Marcella Franchi, former SVP North America, and Nathalie Ionesco have been spearheading the company's representation efforts in the United States.“Our clean fuels solutions have been exceptionally well received so far in North America. We are currently developing several SAF and renewable hydrogen projects, in Texas and California particularly,” indicates Marcella Franchi, now global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of SAF at Haffner Energy.



In the first quarter of this calendar year 2024 alone, Haffner Energy was featured at several top-tier energy industry events in the U.S., including the MIT Energy Conference and the CERAWeek. It was short-listed also as a finalist for Reuters Events Energy Transition's Global Energy Transition Awards. Laureates will be announced on June 25th, 2024, at a ceremony in New York.



About Haffner Energy

Haffner Energy designs, manufactures, supplies, and operates biofuel and hydrogen solutions using biomass residues. Its innovative, patented thermolysis technology produces Sustainable Aviation Fuel, as well as renewable gas, hydrogen, and methanol. The company also contributes to regenerating the planet through the co-production of biogenic CO2 and biochar. A family-owned company co-founded 30 years ago by Marc and Philippe Haffner, Haffner Energy has been working from the outset to decarbonize industry and all forms of mobility, as well as governments and local communities.



Commercial contact

Nathalie Ionesco

...

+1 (713) 297 1406



Investor relations

...





Laetitia Mailhes

Haffner Energy

+33607129676 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn