Death Toll In Mizoram's Multiple Landslides Rises To 29, Seven Still Missing

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, May 29 (IANS) The death toll in Mizoram's Aizawl district in a stone quarry collapse and landslides increased to 29 after two more bodies were recovered from different places on Wednesday while seven people were still missing, officials said.

Officials said that hectic search operations by the disaster management forces and local people are going on to locate the seven missing people, who might have been trapped under the debris at different locations in the Aizawl district following landslides triggered by incessant rain in the aftermath of cyclone Remal on Tuesday.

The National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force and volunteers from local NGOs have been involved in the search operations since Tuesday morning.

A total of 27 bodies, including 21 from the stone quarry collapse site between Melthum and Hlimen, had been recovered by late Tuesday evening.

Eight people were killed and several missing in other landslide incidents at Salem, Aibawk, Lungsei, Kelsih, and Falkawn in Aizawl district.

According to officials, of the 29 victims, 23 are from the state, five people hailed from Jharkhand, and one from Assam. Among the victims, there were two minors.

Inclement weather was affecting the rescue operations, a disaster management official said.

Rain-triggered landslides were reported in several other districts, disrupting the movement of vehicles.

The heavy rain and landslides on Monday and Tuesday fully damaged 81 houses including buildings and partially damaged 46 houses besides other properties including roads and bridges in different districts, including Aizawl.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Home Minister K. Sapdanga, Chief Secretary Renu Sharma and other senior officials visited various landslides-hit areas. The Chief Minister announced a fund of Rs 15 crore to provide relief to the affected people and an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to be given to the kin of those who died in the landslides.