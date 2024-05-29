Odisha: PM Modi Tears Into Ruling BJD In Marathon Poll Campaign

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on the last day of his poll campaign in Odisha for the final phase of polling on June 1.

PM Modi addressed three public rallies at Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara and Balaosre Parliamentary constituencies of the state on Wednesday.

"Today is the last day of election campaigning in Odisha for me, while the campaign across the country will end tomorrow at 5 p.m. It is visible from the excitement, be it in Jharkhand, West Bengal or here in Odisha, that a stable Modi government will be formed for the third time," said PM Modi.

Speaking at Baripada in Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency, PM Modi stated that the daughter of Mayurbhanj, President Droupadi Murmu is leading 140 crore people of India. It is a matter of great pride for Mayurbhanj district as well as Odisha and for all women.

He further said that the people of Odisha have decided to put a full stop on the 25-year-rule of the BJD this time.

PM Modi said that the ruling BJD had betrayed the people of Odisha who gave the party 25 years. He reiterated that the BJP Chief Minister, who will be the son of the soil and was brought up here, will take oath on June 10.

PM Modi assured the voters of constituting a probe committee to investigate all the scams.

He said that the looted amount will be extracted from the guilty and the money will be returned to the victims, adding "those who have looted the people will be put behind bars".

During his speech in Balasore Parliamentary constituency, PM Modi said Odisha is rich with natural resources and a long coastline, but the state is 'poor' because it was first looted by the Congress and then the ruling BJD has been looting the state for the last 25 years.

He said many old industries were shut down in Odisha while no development has taken place in the construction of road, rail and port connectivity.

"Whatever development happened... it happened during the last 10 years only," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi asserted that after the BJP government is formed in Odisha, the beaches in Odisha as well as pilgrimage and marine tourism will be developed.

In another election rally, PM Modi said that a new earthshaking development is going to be noticed in Odisha politics. The way politics is happening inside the BJD, an explosion will be noticed soon.

"Odisha has cast bumper votes for BJP MLAs and MPs in every phase of polling. Odisha has voted for the change after 25 years. Odisha has voted to remove the rule of Dadan (migrant labourers) and to make Odisha 'Viksit'. Odisha has voted to remove the rule of corruption. Odisha has voted to clear the concerns over the Lord Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar(treasury). BJP will come to power and open all the four doors of Jagannath temple," PM Modi said.

He said that Odisha wants freedom from the coterie that wants to hijack the governance and the state's culture.

PM Modi stated that the country will witness significant achievements in the development of India in the coming five years. India will become the third-largest economy and turn self-reliant in many sectors too.

Notably, voting for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections is being held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1.